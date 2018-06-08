Variety Announces Updated List of Panelists for A Night in the Writers’ Room

Variety is proud to announce its complete lineup for A Night in the Writers’ Room. The event, which takes place June 14th at the Jeremy Hotel, includes lively discussions with the top comedy and drama Emmy-contending writers.

Earlier this week, Variety was called out on social media for the lack of women represented on both of its comedy and drama series panels. We take conversations about inclusion in the entertainment industry very seriously, and consequently we revised our panelist line-up to include parity among female and male writers. Variety will continue to strive to do our part in contributing positively to the all-important inclusion initiative.

The full lineup listed below:

COMEDY PANEL

Judd Apatow (“Crashing”)

Gemma Baker (“Mom”)

Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”)

Peter Farrelly (“Loudermilk”)

Stephen Glover (“Atlanta”)

Davey Holmes (“Get Shorty”)

Laura Jaqmin (“Get Shorty”)

Gloria Calderon Kellett (“One Day at a Time”)

Carly Mensch (“GLOW”)

Tanya Saracho (“Vida”)

Andrea Savage (“I’m Sorry”)

Michael Schur (“The Good Place”)

Jennie Snyder Urman (“Jane the Virgin”)

DRAMA PANEL

Salim Akil (“Black Lightning”)

Joel Fields (“The Americans”)

Soo Hugh (“The Terror”)

Andrea Newman (“Chicago Fire”)

Raamla Mohamed (“Scandal”)

Chris Mundy (“Ozark”)

George Pelecanos (“The Deuce”)

Matthew Roberts (“Outlander”)

Sarah Gertrude Shapiro (“UnReal”)

David Shore (“The Good Doctor”)

Krista Vernoff (“Grey’s Anatomy”)

Alexis Martin Woodall (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)