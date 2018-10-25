You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lesley Stahl, MSNBC Boss Phil Griffin Weigh In on Trump’s Attacks on the Media

By

Senior Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lesley StahlCourage in Journalism awards ceremony, New York, USA - 25 Oct 2018
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Days after high-profile actors, Democrats, and media companies were targets of alarming bomb threatsNBC News correspondent Cynthia McFadden expressed disappointment over President Donald Trump’s latest attacks on the media.

“The events of yesterday are unspeakable. I was heartened by the president’s tweet yesterday saying that these were unacceptable events. And, then saddened and dismayed about what he just said a couple of hours before this lunch that it is the fault of the mainstream media, the fake news, that there is this disruption and a terrible wound in this country,” she said on Thursday at the International Women’s Media Foundation‘s Courage in Journalism Awards in New York City.

She continued, “I don’t know if we are going to change the president, but I do hope that all of us will think long and hard about why the press has always played such a pivotal role in the glorious American experiment. We strive to get it right. We don’t always get it right, but even when it is not exactly right it is an important contribution to the democracy. I am shocked that the President of the United States does not know that.”

Lingering NYPD officers who checked in guests with bomb sniffing dogs overshadowed the light lunch of salmon and chardonnay. It was a harsh reminder of modern terrorist threats. “These are mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers who are putting their lives at risk in order to tell the truth. That is not OK anywhere, and it is sure is not OK here in the United States of America,” McFadden said.

Speeches by honorees such as Christy Turlington, MSNBC president Phil Griffin, and Lesley Stahl paid homage to female media pioneers, as well as recognized the common feeling that freedom of press is under attack.

Cynthia McFadden, Phil Griffin, Norah O'Donnell The International Women's Media Foundation's Courage in Journalism Awards, New York, USA - 25 Oct 2018

“Political leaders have been calling journalists enemies of the people. Think about that — free press — enemies of the people. And what is our response? As Marty Baron, editor of the Washington Post said, ‘We are not at war, we are at work.’ I am and so are you,” Griffin said.

After being presented with the IWMF Lifetime Achievement Award, Stahl expressed her own feelings about an ongoing war between the media and politicians. Of her recent Trump interview, she said, “At ‘60 Minutes,’ for me anyway, it takes an army. When I go to do my reports there are many, many people who work with me and we work collaboratively…When I interviewed the president, it was an army and a navy.”

But, it was not a battle the Emmy winning reporter seemed willing to wave a white flag for just yet. With a wink to that Trump interview, Stahl cracked, “Just remember, Donald Trump is president, and you are not.”

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More TV

  • Lesley StahlCourage in Journalism awards ceremony,

    Lesley Stahl, MSNBC Boss Phil Griffin Weigh In on Trump's Attacks on the Media

    Days after high-profile actors, Democrats, and media companies were targets of alarming bomb threats, NBC News correspondent Cynthia McFadden expressed disappointment over President Donald Trump’s latest attacks on the media. “The events of yesterday are unspeakable. I was heartened by the president’s tweet yesterday saying that these were unacceptable events. And, then saddened and dismayed about what he […]

  • Caitlyn Jenner on Supporting Trump: 'Sadly,

    Caitlyn Jenner No Longer Supports Trump: 'Sadly, I Was Wrong'

    Days after high-profile actors, Democrats, and media companies were targets of alarming bomb threats, NBC News correspondent Cynthia McFadden expressed disappointment over President Donald Trump’s latest attacks on the media. “The events of yesterday are unspeakable. I was heartened by the president’s tweet yesterday saying that these were unacceptable events. And, then saddened and dismayed about what he […]

  • Florence Pugh as Charlie and Alexander

    Florence Pugh, Alexander Skarsgard Gear Up in 'The Little Drummer Girl' Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Days after high-profile actors, Democrats, and media companies were targets of alarming bomb threats, NBC News correspondent Cynthia McFadden expressed disappointment over President Donald Trump’s latest attacks on the media. “The events of yesterday are unspeakable. I was heartened by the president’s tweet yesterday saying that these were unacceptable events. And, then saddened and dismayed about what he […]

  • Megyn Kelly attends the 2017 NBCUniversal

    NBC, Megyn Kelly Could Find New Deal in Contract Talks

    Days after high-profile actors, Democrats, and media companies were targets of alarming bomb threats, NBC News correspondent Cynthia McFadden expressed disappointment over President Donald Trump’s latest attacks on the media. “The events of yesterday are unspeakable. I was heartened by the president’s tweet yesterday saying that these were unacceptable events. And, then saddened and dismayed about what he […]

  • CannesLions_Day1_KevinKay_RedLabel_TN

    Kevin Kay Exits Paramount Network as Viacom Reorganizes Cable Channels

    Days after high-profile actors, Democrats, and media companies were targets of alarming bomb threats, NBC News correspondent Cynthia McFadden expressed disappointment over President Donald Trump’s latest attacks on the media. “The events of yesterday are unspeakable. I was heartened by the president’s tweet yesterday saying that these were unacceptable events. And, then saddened and dismayed about what he […]

  • MEGYN KELLY nbc lawyer

    Megyn Kelly Prepares for Aggressive NBC Legal Fight Amid Blackface Controversy

    Days after high-profile actors, Democrats, and media companies were targets of alarming bomb threats, NBC News correspondent Cynthia McFadden expressed disappointment over President Donald Trump’s latest attacks on the media. “The events of yesterday are unspeakable. I was heartened by the president’s tweet yesterday saying that these were unacceptable events. And, then saddened and dismayed about what he […]

  • Courtney Kemp Power Showrunner.

    'Power' Creator Courtney A. Kemp Sets New Multi-Year Deal at Lionsgate

    Days after high-profile actors, Democrats, and media companies were targets of alarming bomb threats, NBC News correspondent Cynthia McFadden expressed disappointment over President Donald Trump’s latest attacks on the media. “The events of yesterday are unspeakable. I was heartened by the president’s tweet yesterday saying that these were unacceptable events. And, then saddened and dismayed about what he […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad