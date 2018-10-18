You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How ‘Bumblebee’ Director Travis Knight Turned ‘Soul Crushing Rejection’ into Success

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All
Travis KnightVariety New Leaders, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Oct 2018
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutter

Director Travis Knight was on top of the world as he accepted Variety’s Creative Leadership Award Wednesday night, though his journey hasn’t always been easy.

Knight bantered comfortably with an audience of industry professionals during his acceptance speech, revealing that he wasn’t always welcome in Hollywood. In fact, the director of “Coraline” and the latest “Transformers” film “Bumblebee” recalls that the beginnings of his career were marked by “heart breaking, soul crushing rejection.”

He came to Los Angeles 15 years ago, after starting Laika Studios, with the dream of animating “Coraline,” and looking like “a clodhopping hillbilly from Oregon heading out to the big city to try to convince people that they should make this movie,” Knight said at the Jeremy Hotel in West Hollywood.

The man of the hour had the crowd chuckling at his self-deprecating stories about his struggle to bring “Coraline” to the big screen. He described himself through the eyes of executives as “this weird, sickly, pale, anal retentive mole person sitting in front of them.” His first attempts at making the film were less than promising.

Related

“It went terribly. In fact, it could not have gone worse. Nobody was interested,” he said. “They told me you can’t have an animated movie with a female protagonist unless she’s a princess or maybe a fairy. One guy actually called it ‘a Roman Polanski art film for kids.”

Teri Hatcher and Travis Knight Variety New Leaders, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Oct 2018

Though the film took five years to make, Knight attributes his success to good old-fashioned perseverance.

“We soldiered on as a team and eventually, through a combination of delusion and drive, fate ultimately smiled upon us,” said Knight, who was presented with his award from ‘Coraline’ star Teri Hatcher.

After 20 years in the biz, Knight says he now tries to pay it forward to aspiring filmmakers.

“My advice is don’t do it. Find something else,” he told Variety. “And if that doesn’t discourage you, throw yourself into it,” he continued. “Go for it as hard as you can. Because if you find the thing that you were put on this earth to do, if you find your calling, it makes all the hardships easier to bare. It makes the failures turn into fuel, and it makes the highs like nothing you’ve ever felt. And that’s what animation has been for me.”

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Scene

  • Travis KnightVariety New Leaders, Arrivals, Los

    How 'Bumblebee' Director Travis Knight Turned 'Soul Crushing Rejection' into Success

    Director Travis Knight was on top of the world as he accepted Variety’s Creative Leadership Award Wednesday night, though his journey hasn’t always been easy. Knight bantered comfortably with an audience of industry professionals during his acceptance speech, revealing that he wasn’t always welcome in Hollywood. In fact, the director of “Coraline” and the latest “Transformers” […]

  • Darren Criss and Nick Jonas'Beyond' GLAAD

    Nick Jonas, Darren Criss Help Raise $400,000 at Justin Tranter's GLAAD Benefit

    Director Travis Knight was on top of the world as he accepted Variety’s Creative Leadership Award Wednesday night, though his journey hasn’t always been easy. Knight bantered comfortably with an audience of industry professionals during his acceptance speech, revealing that he wasn’t always welcome in Hollywood. In fact, the director of “Coraline” and the latest “Transformers” […]

  • Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in

    'Game of Thrones': Will Joe Jonas Appear on Final Season With Fiancee Sophie Turner?

    Director Travis Knight was on top of the world as he accepted Variety’s Creative Leadership Award Wednesday night, though his journey hasn’t always been easy. Knight bantered comfortably with an audience of industry professionals during his acceptance speech, revealing that he wasn’t always welcome in Hollywood. In fact, the director of “Coraline” and the latest “Transformers” […]

  • Lena Waithe Halle Berry

    Lena Waithe Wants 'Boomerang' Adaptation 'to Change the Face of BET'

    Director Travis Knight was on top of the world as he accepted Variety’s Creative Leadership Award Wednesday night, though his journey hasn’t always been easy. Knight bantered comfortably with an audience of industry professionals during his acceptance speech, revealing that he wasn’t always welcome in Hollywood. In fact, the director of “Coraline” and the latest “Transformers” […]

  • Jane Rosenthal and Robin RobertsThrough Her

    Tribeca's 2018 Through Her Lens Program Kicks Off on Political Note

    Director Travis Knight was on top of the world as he accepted Variety’s Creative Leadership Award Wednesday night, though his journey hasn’t always been easy. Knight bantered comfortably with an audience of industry professionals during his acceptance speech, revealing that he wasn’t always welcome in Hollywood. In fact, the director of “Coraline” and the latest “Transformers” […]

  • Ellen Pompeo poses at the 25th

    Ellen Pompeo's Advice to Young Women in Hollywood: 'Don't Take Any S---'

    Director Travis Knight was on top of the world as he accepted Variety’s Creative Leadership Award Wednesday night, though his journey hasn’t always been easy. Knight bantered comfortably with an audience of industry professionals during his acceptance speech, revealing that he wasn’t always welcome in Hollywood. In fact, the director of “Coraline” and the latest “Transformers” […]

  • Lady GagaElle Women in Hollywood, Arrivals,

    Inside Elle's Women of Hollywood With Lady Gaga, Anita Hill and Mia Farrow

    Director Travis Knight was on top of the world as he accepted Variety’s Creative Leadership Award Wednesday night, though his journey hasn’t always been easy. Knight bantered comfortably with an audience of industry professionals during his acceptance speech, revealing that he wasn’t always welcome in Hollywood. In fact, the director of “Coraline” and the latest “Transformers” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad