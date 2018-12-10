Travis Knight on Getting the Call to Direct ‘Bumblebee’: ‘Did You Guys Get The Right Number?’

“Bumblebee” director Travis Knight admits he couldn’t really believe it when Paramount Studios and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura called him two years ago to ask him to direct the Transformers movie.

“My initial question was, ‘Did you guys get the right number?'” Knight joked at Sunday’s premiere of “Bumblebee” at the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. “You’ve seen the kind of movies I make right? You know I make weird little artisanal indie films with my bare hands. I play with dolls for a living.”

It wasn’t long before he came around to the idea. “I grew up with the Transformers,” he said, recalling watching the cartoons, reading the comic books, and playing with Transformers toys. “I had a little Bumblebee action figure. Me and him would go on little adventures in my parents’ basement.”

Also walking the red carpet that night were star Hailee Steinfeld and her castmates Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Cena, Jason Drucker, Stephen Schneider, Pamela Adlon, Angela Bassett and Justin Theroux.

So far, “Bumblebee” has been showered with rave reviews calling it the franchise’s best film yet. With an almost unheard of 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is earning praise for it’s feel-good ’80s nostalgia, and for the surprising depth of emotion conveyed by a CGI-robot.

“I’ve heard that this is what [‘Transformers’ fans have] been asking for,” said Bassett. “I’m so glad the movie delivered and that they are ecstatic about it.”

Theroux was proud of the film’s success at rebooting a franchise with such a long history.

“It’s a different ‘Transformers’ movie,” Theroux said. “It chose a different lane to go down and committed to it…if you’re going to reboot something, this is the way to do it,” he said. “I think it’s cool that they went back to the beginning and decided, ‘Let’s tell the original story, inject a little heart into it, and strip away some of the noise.'”

Cena attributed to film’s success to Knight’s calm, cool, and collected nature on set.

“Travis is never stressed,” Cena said. “He’s responsible for redefining a franchise, has completely chosen boldly to make it [set] in the ’80s, change the animation of the transformers, female lead, female written script,” he gushed.

Steinfeld was “speechless” over the praise the film has received.

“Anytime you get to work on something you love and are passionate about and get to share it with the world, you can only hope that they love it and they relate to it,” Steinfeld said.

The lead actress also wrote and recorded a song for the movie called “Back to Life.”

“It has been on my bucket list to have a song of my own in a film of my own, and I was able to do that with this movie,” she said. “This film takes place in the 80s and it was important to me to sort of dive into that era with music.”

“Bumblebee” hits theaters December 21.