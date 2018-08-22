‘Stranger Things’: Millie Bobby Brown Hopes for a Hopper and Joyce Romance in Season 3

By

Senior Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Millie Bobby Brown'Stranger Things' TV show panel, New York, USA - 21 Aug 2018
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shut

It’s really beginning to sound like Jim Hopper and Joyce Byers could be headed for a romance during “Stranger Things'” upcoming third season.

Just last week, David Harbour told Variety that he would love to see his character couple up with Winona Ryder’s character. “From the very beginning, I thought that these are two tortured, messed up, beautiful people who are like puzzle pieces that can’t stand each other but actually need each other,” he explained.

And now, Millie Bobby Brown is letting fans know that she is totally “shipping Jopper.”

“I can’t say anything about this,” Brown told Variety on Monday night at an FYC screening of the Netflix series in New York City when told what Harbour had said. “This is so bad.”

But she couldn’t resist adding, “Listen, I would love for them to get together. Jopper is like my inspiration in life.”

Winona Ryder and David Harbor are like my parents,” she continued. “On set, they’re like, ‘Stop running, what are you eating, why are you eating that?’ David is like, ‘Another boy?’ And in the show, if they rekindle, that means Will and Eleven will be step-siblings. I would love that because Noah [Schnapp] is my boy best friend.”

Related

Too cute.

Brown also confirmed Harbour’s assertion that season 3 was going to be darkest season yet. “It’s definitely going to get darker,” she said.

During a Q&A hosted by MTV journalist Josh Horowitz after the screening, Brown said that she’s also hoping that Eleven loses some — if not all — of her psychokinetic and telepathic powers.

“I think Eleven should sacrifice herself in some way,” she said. “That’s how I kind of want that situation to go. I want to have her really sacrifice her powers. If Eleven loses her powers, is she as powerful just as a character? I think that would be very cool. I want to build her to be a strong person without her powers…But right now it’s very about her powers and I think taking that away slowly could be cool.”

Brown wants Eleven to truly experience being a girl. “I don’t think she knows how to be a girl,” she said. “She’s been looking like a boy for a very long time. They thought she was a boy in season 1. I mean, some of my friends now are like, ‘The first time I saw you I thought you were a dude.”

And then without missing a beat, the 14-year-old two-time Emmy nominee smiled, “Well, look at me now!”

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More TV

  • Craig Zadan dead

    Hollywood Mourns Producer Craig Zadan: 'He Had Music and Dance in His Soul'

    It’s really beginning to sound like Jim Hopper and Joyce Byers could be headed for a romance during “Stranger Things’” upcoming third season. Just last week, David Harbour told Variety that he would love to see his character couple up with Winona Ryder’s character. “From the very beginning, I thought that these are two tortured, messed […]

  • Craig Zadan dead

    Craig Zadan, Prolific Stage, TV, and Film Producer, Dies at 69

    It’s really beginning to sound like Jim Hopper and Joyce Byers could be headed for a romance during “Stranger Things’” upcoming third season. Just last week, David Harbour told Variety that he would love to see his character couple up with Winona Ryder’s character. “From the very beginning, I thought that these are two tortured, messed […]

  • Streamers Prep Pre-Emmys Series Dump

    Streamers Slate Series Dump Ahead of Emmy Awards

    It’s really beginning to sound like Jim Hopper and Joyce Byers could be headed for a romance during “Stranger Things’” upcoming third season. Just last week, David Harbour told Variety that he would love to see his character couple up with Winona Ryder’s character. “From the very beginning, I thought that these are two tortured, messed […]

  • Nne Ebong

    Nne Ebong Exits as ABC Studios' Head of Drama Development

    It’s really beginning to sound like Jim Hopper and Joyce Byers could be headed for a romance during “Stranger Things’” upcoming third season. Just last week, David Harbour told Variety that he would love to see his character couple up with Winona Ryder’s character. “From the very beginning, I thought that these are two tortured, messed […]

  • Brendan FraserA&E Network Upfront, New York,

    'Doom Patrol' Series Adds Brendan Fraser

    It’s really beginning to sound like Jim Hopper and Joyce Byers could be headed for a romance during “Stranger Things’” upcoming third season. Just last week, David Harbour told Variety that he would love to see his character couple up with Winona Ryder’s character. “From the very beginning, I thought that these are two tortured, messed […]

  • SAG-AFTRA Accuses Companies of Commercial Contract

    SAG-AFTRA Accuses Four Companies of Commercial Contract Violations

    It’s really beginning to sound like Jim Hopper and Joyce Byers could be headed for a romance during “Stranger Things’” upcoming third season. Just last week, David Harbour told Variety that he would love to see his character couple up with Winona Ryder’s character. “From the very beginning, I thought that these are two tortured, messed […]

  • The End of the F***ing World

    'The End of the F***ing World' Renewed for Second Season

    It’s really beginning to sound like Jim Hopper and Joyce Byers could be headed for a romance during “Stranger Things’” upcoming third season. Just last week, David Harbour told Variety that he would love to see his character couple up with Winona Ryder’s character. “From the very beginning, I thought that these are two tortured, messed […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad