×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sarah Jessica Parker on Third ‘Sex and the City’ Movie: ‘It’s Not Something We’re Talking About Right Now’

By

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sarah Jessica ParkerNew York Women in Film and Television's 39th Annual Muse Awards, New York, USA - 13 Dec 2018Wearing Batsheva
CREDIT: Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Sex and the City” fans would love to see Carrie Bradshaw rocking Manolo Blahniks again, but Sarah Jessica Parker has put another nail in the “SATC” coffin.

Parker told Variety there are currently no discussions about another “SATC” movie. “It’s not something we are talking about right now,” Parker said on Thursday at the New York Women in Film & Television’s Muse Awards gala luncheon at the Hilton Midtown. “I just don’t have a clue.”

While there was a report last month that plans for a third film would include the death of Mr. Big, star Chris Noth denied the claim, also insisting the movie isn’t happening.

All eyes were on Parker as she walked to her seat at the annual NYWIFT luncheon, where she was honored for work supporting and promoting women in the entertainment industry.

“I usually loathe to accept acknowledgments. I tend to send gratitudes and regrets, but this is really a wonderful organization,” Parker said on the red carpet. “I have been privileged to have worked in this industry for many, many years. So I found the courage to be here today.”

Also honored were Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn; NYWIFT’s retiring executive director Terry Lawler; Netflix’s vice president of original documentary and comedy programming Lisa Nishimura; director Tricia Brock; and comedian and disability advocate Maysoon Zayid.

Ellen Burstyn, Tricia Brock, Maysoon Zayid, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lisa Nishimura, Nancy GilesNew York Women in Film and Television's 39th Annual Muse Awards, Inside, New York, USA - 13 Dec 2018 New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) advocates for equality in the moving image industry and supports women in every stage of their careers. As the preeminent entertainment industry association for women in New York, NYWIFT energizes women by illuminating their achievements, presenting training and professional development programs, awarding scholarships and grants, and providing access to a supportive community of peers.
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Burstyn, 86, spoke of defeating sexism throughout her career and overcoming diversity. “It’s changing because of the change in consciousness that we have gone through,” she told the audience. “The women and the men who have decided it ain’t fair the way it was and that we will benefit from equality. We are all so grateful.”

The admiration for breaking down barriers was equally shared by Parker, who said, “As we continue the exciting conversation about inclusion, diversity, and representation, I find it particularly meaningful at this unprecedented and extraordinary time for women to join you all today and to pledge to stand alongside shoulder to shoulder as we help forge a wider path so that women from all backgrounds can help us tell everybody’s story.”

Popular on Variety

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

More Film

  • Fifty Shades of Grey

    International Piracy Ring Stole Over 25,000 Movie and TV Digital Files, U.S. Feds Say

    A five-member international hacking crime ring stole more than 25,000 files for Hollywood movies and TV shows and illegally offered hundreds of them for sale online, according to U.S. law enforcement officials. A federal grand jury in L.A. on Wednesday (Dec. 12) indicted five men, identified as residing in the U.K., India, Dubai and Malaysia, [...]

  • Dynasties BBC

    Bristol Is Home to Production Companies Known for Global Wildlife Projects

    Bristol, two hours west of London and known by toon enthusiasts as the home of Aardman Animations, also happens to be the world center of wildlife filmmaking and home to the top producers, directors and camera pros creating the influx of natural history shows that continue to grow ever more popular on TV screens around [...]

  • Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki

    Film Review: 'Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki'

    Hayao Miyazaki has threatened to quit before, so you can’t blame the “Spirited Away” director’s fans for being just a wee bit skeptical when Miyazaki announced in September 2013 that “The Wind Rises” would be his final feature. “But… this time… I mean it,” he insisted at a crowded press conference, unable to keep a [...]

  • Black Panther Meme

    To All the Pop-Culture Memes We've Loved in 2018

    Critical praise and awards are great, but in the Year of Gaga, it’s memes that are often the ultimate indicator that a song, film, or TV show has truly entered the pantheon of pop culture. Whether it’s from “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” or “A Star Is Born,” these moments from 2018 captured [...]

  • Downton Abbey Series Finale PBS

    Watch the First 'Downton Abbey' Movie Teaser Trailer

    Focus Features has unveiled a dialogue-free teaser trailer for its upcoming “Downton Abbey” movie, highlighted by soaring vistas of the majestic English country house. The footage, which debuted on Friday, features servants prepping the fictional Crawley family home for arrivals, along with shots of the stately furnishings. “Next year, you are cordially invited to the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad