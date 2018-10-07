Robert De Niro Takes a Jab at Brett Kavanaugh

Robert De Niro knows he can’t help himself. Given the opportunity, the Oscar winner will trash President Donald Trump.

While introducing Bruce Springsteen’s performance at the Tony Awards in June, De Niro received a standing ovation when he said, “I’m just going to say one thing — f— Trump! It’s no longer ‘down with Trump.’ It’s ‘f— Trump!’”

However, at Barbara Davis’ Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, De Niro was able to keep things family friendly.

“I haven’t had many occasions to speak publicly since the Tony Awards,” he said while accepting this year’s Brass Ring Award. “It’s very brave of you, Barbara, to give me this opportunity. I think everyone’s afraid I’m going to come out and say, fuuuuh. Don’t worry, I won’t do it. I’m not going to say it. Not tonight anyway.”

But he did take a shot at Brett Kavanaugh. “One reminder, the drinks, wine and beer are flowing, but be careful. If you have too much, you may end up on the Supreme Court,” De Niro cracked.

De Niro praised Davis for her philanthropy. “We’re all in her debt because she’s so nice, generous, and committed, but she doesn’t just throw money at the challenge of treating and beating type 1 diabetes, she puts her resources where they will do the most good,” he said. “It’s informed philanthropy — not just about giving, but about getting it done.”

The 2018 Carousel of Hope Ball raised more than $1.9 million for the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes.

Jay Leno hosted the evening, which also included performances by Pia Toscano, Shelea Frazier, Fernando Varela and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds.

The guest list included Debbie Allen, Joan Collins, Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin, Katharine McPhee, David O. Russell, Diane Warren and Nigel Lythgoe.

