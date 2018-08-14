Ricky Martin, Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rogers to Be Honored by the L.A. LGBT Center (EXCLUSIVE)

Ricky Martin arrives at "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" For Your Consideration event at the DGA Theater, in Los Angeles"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" FYC Event, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Mar 2018
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ricky Martin is about to add another trophy to his mantel.

Variety can exclusively report that the singer-actor will be honored at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s upcoming Gala Vanguard Awards.

Martin, who up for an Emmy this year for his work as Gianni Versace in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” isn’t the only one being recognized by the Center. Fellow honorees will include television impresario Greg Berlanti and his soccer-star-turned-producer husband Robbie Rogers as well as philanthropist Ariadne Getty.

“Our honorees fully embody strength, compassion, and resilience. They set the stage for what will be an amazing and inspiring evening,” the Center’s CEO Lorri L. Jean said in a statement. “At a time when threats to the well-being of the LGBT community happen almost daily, this event will be a celebration of our collective humanity and commitment to building a world where LGBT people thrive.”

This year’s gala, co-chaired by former HBO boss Michael Lombardo and longtime Center supporter Kathy Cloves, takes place on Sept. 22 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Principal sponsors include Audi of America and Wells Fargo.

Previous Vanguard Award honorees include Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Jane Fonda, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita, Wanda Sykes and George and Brad Takei.

