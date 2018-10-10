Rachel Brosnahan: ‘Get to the Polls! Vote! Vote! Vote!’

New York City was drizzled in diamonds with blue boxes stacked high as skyscrapers as the stars came out for the unveiling of the 2018 Tiffany Blue Book high jewelry collection.

“Beautiful jewelry can fill us with joy. I think any opportunity to grasp a little bit of joy in some fairly dark times is important,” Rachel Brosnahan told Variety at the event.

However, most important to the “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star right now is convincing people to vote. “You get a say. You want to use it. And, you should use it,” Brosnahan said, echoing her Emmy acceptance speech. “It is easier than ever to register to vote. It takes five minutes once you get to the polls. Vote. Vote. Vote!”

The blue carpet of the grand soiree was jam-packed with influential women who found appreciation in the stunning new line as equally as in the exquisiteness of the powerful female voices in attendance.

“If you feel beautiful, you help everyone else feel beautiful. You cannot give away what you don’t have,” advised Oscar nominee Mary J. Blige. “It is very hard out there. It is such a male-dominated (world). If we do not help each other we will sink.”

Additional guests included Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Zoe Kravitz, Priyanka Chopra, and Olivia Cooke.

Donned in jewelry from the new collection, the Four Seasons of Tiffany, reality television stars Jenner and Kardashian West admired the designs of Reed Krakoff as Brosnahan and Chopra got chummy over selfies.

“It is just something that is classic and elegant,” Cooke said of the iconic jewelry house. “As a kid it was always looked at as something that is aspirational. It is something to admire no matter what your age.”