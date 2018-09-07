‘Queer Eye’ Star Bobby Berk: Season 3 Will Feature About 50/50 Male/Female Contestants

Bobby Berk
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Queer Eye” star Bobby Berk left his small hometown in Missouri about 20 years ago.

But Netflix has now brought the 37-year-old interior designer right back to where he came from, with Season 3 filming in Kansas City.

“It’s not the Missouri I left, it’s not the Missouri I ran away from at 17 years old,” Burke told Variety on Thursday at an Emmys reception for casting nominees at Mr. C Beverly Hills. “It’s really turned into an awesome city, so I’m excited for people to see a part of my home state that no one would ever think is there.”

Berk, who has spoken candidly about his conservative upbringing, said he was shocked by how receptive the community was when “Queer Eye” began production. The mayor himself (donning a rainbow bow tie) sent the group a video welcoming them to the city, including details on the best gay bars.

As for the new season, expect more diversity. Berk said Season 3 will be almost 50/50 male/female contestants, compared to previous seasons that have largely featured men. “No offense to men, but we have so much more fun with women,” Berk said.

Other guests at the reception included Jane Lynch (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Henry Winkler (“Barry”), and Max Greenfield (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”).

