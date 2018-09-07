Penn Badgley on Possible ‘Gossip Girl’ Reunion: ‘Never Say Never’

Penn Badgley isn’t saying yes to a “Gossip Girl” reunion. But he’s also not ruling it out completely.

“I suppose you should never say never,” Badgley, who rose to fame playing Dan Humphrey on the CW show, told Variety. “I suppose there are conditions where I would. Do I think those conditions will ever exist? No. But they might.”

“Gossip Girl” ended in 2012 after six seasons.

Variety caught up with Badgley on Thursday night at the New York City premiere of his new Lifetime series, “You.” Based on author Caroline Kepnes’ novel of the same name, Badgley stars in “You” as Joe, a self-proclaimed romantic, but actual stalker and killer.

“I was dreading my character so much,” he said. “It was hard for me because I wanted to make him inhuman. I didn’t want people to like him, because I didn’t like him. But it was funny, I think it was the women on set who really helped me learn to love Joe, which is a bit surreal.”

Despite his initial hesitation, “You” author Kepnes thinks Badgley is perfect for the sinister role. “He was born to do this,” she told Variety. “He’s the nicest person and that’s the irony. He couldn’t be more considerate and sensitive. I think that’s why he’s so good at playing someone who thinks of himself that way, but isn’t actually that way in the way he lives his life.”

Shay Mitchell co-stars as Peach, the best friend of the woman (played by Elizabeth Lail) that Joe has become obsessed with.

“I was reading the script when I was on a plane and as soon as I landed, I called my whole team and was like, ‘I don’t care if I’m in this or not, I need to know when this show airs because I can’t wait to watch it,'” Mitchell recalled. “When Peach came about, it was the perfect role because it was something completely opposite of the character that I played for so long [on ‘Pretty Little Liars’] and I was excited to jump into a new role and literally into somebody else’s shoes.”

Lifetime has already greenlit Season 2, which will take place in Los Angeles. Executive producer Sera Gamble, who was supported at the party by her friend Katie Holmes, says she’s looking forward to mocking Hollywood in the next season.

“Season 1 is a bit of a takedown of New York in a way,” Gamble told Variety. “New York is the ultimate romantic city and there’s so much that’s brilliant and amazing about it. But Kepnes, in her book, is also pretty brutal to the hipsters and the moneyed elite. And then there’s the Hollywood version that we get into in Season 2. She burns it to the ground. … It’s so intense. I felt a little judged as someone who lives in L.A., so I’m really looking forward to writing about some of the people I know, so Hollywood is going to get skewered next.”

Lifetime and parent network A+E are betting big on “You.” “Typically you’re disappointed in most things, but this project is extraordinary in that it didn’t disappoint,” A+E president of programming Rob Sharenow said. “It overachieved in every way I could possibly hope.”

“You” premieres Sunday on Lifetime.