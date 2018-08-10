LGBT Film Festival Outfest’s Computer System ‘Infiltrated’ by Russian Bot and ‘Irreparably Damaged’

William H. Macy began his hosting duties of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s grants gala on Thursday night by teasing that the evening would not include “colluding, fake news, nepotism, tweets, swamp draining, document checking, boats being untied and sent adrift, or alternative facts.”

However, there was talk of Russian interference.

While presenting on stage, “Pose” star Billy Porter, revealed that the computer system of Los Angeles’ LGBT film festival Outfest was “infiltrated” by a Russian bot two years ago.

The festival’s computer infrastructure was wiped out the night before the opening of the annual event. “Their system crashed and was irreparably damaged, denying access to stakeholders, ticket sales, and membership donations,” Porter said.

“But goodness does exist,” Porter said before announcing that the HFPA “has made a special grant to build and restore [Outfest’s] website, that will once again serve not only filmmakers, but the community as well.”

The Outfest grant was among dozens announced at the gala, which took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. “Every year, we have more organizations that we support,” HFPA president Meher Tatna told Variety earlier in the evening on the red carpet. “We give away scholarships, we endow chairs, we donate equipment, and we also restore films as part of preserving Hollywood’s legacy, and then we do humanitarian grants as well.”

Along with Porter, a star-studded roster of presenters, including Charlize Theron, Jennifer Garner, Lena Waithe, John David Washington, Mj Rodriguez, Joey King, Amber Heard, and Rami Malek, announced grants totaling $3.5 million. For more than 25 years, the HFPA has donated more than $33 million.

Here is the complete list of this year’s recipients:

Higher Education: Fellowships & Institutional Support/strong>

California Institute for the Arts (CalArts): $60,000

Cal State Fullerton: $60,000

Cal State Long Beach: $60,000

Cal State Los Angeles: $60,000

Cal State Northridge: $60,000

Columbia University: $60,000

Los Angeles City College: $25,000

Mt. San Antonio College Foundation: $20,000

New York University: $50,000

Santa Monica College – $30,000

University of California, Los Angeles: $125,000

Professional Training & Mentoring

American Film Institute: $40,000

Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment: $20,000

Exceptional Minds: $25,000

Film Independent, Project: Involve: $60,000

Independent Filmmaker Project (Brooklyn): $20,000

International Documentary Association: $10,000

Motion Picture & Television Fund: $15,000

New Filmmakers Los Angeles: $15,000

SAG-AFTRA Foundation: $10,000

Streetlights: $20,000

Sundance Institute: $125,000

Veterans in Film & Television: $30,000

Sharewell (Zimmer Children’s Museum): $10,000

Pre-Professional Education & Mentoring

California State Summer School Arts Foundation: $25,000

Echo Park Film Center: $10,000

Ghetto Film School: $30,000

GlobalGirl Media: $10,000

Inner-City Arts (Downtown LA): $30,000

Inner City Filmmakers (Santa Monica): $40,000

Kids in the Spotlight: $10,000

LAUSD/USC Arts & Engineering Magnet: $25,000

Los Angeles County High School for the Arts: $25,000

Los Angeles LGBT Center: $10,000

The Music Center: $5,000

Preserve the Culture & History of Film

Film Noir: $50,000

Outfest (UCLA LGBT project): $35,000

The Film Foundation: $350,000

Promote Cultural Exchange Through Film

American Cinematheque: $45,000

Film Independent/LACMA Series: $300,000

FilmAid International: $200,000

Hollywood Heritage Museum: $10,000

Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles: $15,000

Library Foundation of Los Angeles: $20,000

Los Angeles Conservancy, Last Remaining Seats: $35,000

Museum of the Moving Image: $10,000

San Francisco Silent Film Festival: $10,000

University of California, Berkeley Film Archive: $20,000

University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana (Ebertfest): $10,000

Special Projects

Children’s Hospital: $35,000

Ensemble Studio Theatre: $15,000

Gingold Theatre Group/Shaw Festival: $20,000

Lollipop Theater Network: $20,000

Pablove Foundation: $20,000

The Moth: $70,000

Young Musicians Foundation: $10,000

Young Storytellers Foundation: $10,000



2018 New Grantees

American Documentary Association: $30,000

Australians in Film: $10,000

Cal State Dominguez Hills: $30,000

Cal State Dominguez Hills: $5,000

City Year Los Angeles: $10,000

Dag Hammarskjold Fund for Journalists: $10,000

GetLit – Worlds Ignite: $10,000

IndieCollect: $10,000

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes Foundation: $10,000

POPS the Club: $10,000

Southwestern Law School: $30,000

The Actor’s Gang: $10,000

Women in Film: $10,000

2018 One-Time Equipment Grants

Cal State Fullerton: $25,000

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles: $20,730

Ensemble Studio Theatre/LA: $10,000

Film Independent, Project Involve: $25,000

Inner City Filmmakers (Santa Monica): $49,300

Los Angeles Conservancy: $10,000

New Filmmakers Los Angeles: $21,000

Outfest: $50,000

Santa Monica College: $20,000

Sharewell (Zimmer Children’s Museum): $43,220

Streetlights: $23,700

Young Musicians Foundation: $7,500