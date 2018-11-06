You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Oprah on Running for President: ‘Thank You, but No Thank You’

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage at the Ambassadors For Humanity Gala Benefiting USC Shoah Foundation Honoring Rita Wilson And Tom Hanks at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 5, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
CREDIT: Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey has insisted once again that she is not planning on running for president.

As the media mogul made her way onto the stage at Monday’s Ambassadors for Humanity Gala, a woman in the audience shouted, “Oprah for president.”

Winfrey laughed, before responding, “Thank you, but no thank you.”

The CEO of OWN appeared at the gala benefiting the USC Shoah Foundation at the Beverly Hilton to talk about Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg, the gala’s co-chairs, as well as the night’s honorees, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

Winfrey read the names of the 11 victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. She then honored the foundation’s mission to provide testimonies from survivors of the Holocaust and other atrocities, which she said shine a light on the current “darkness upon the face of our Earth.”

“Racism, antisemitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, tribalism, they’re all alive, but do nothing for our humankind,” Winfrey said. She said the night’s event honored those who embody “tolerance, understanding, a sense of mutual respect for each and every being on Earth.”

Spielberg presented the ambassadors for humanity award to Hanks and Wilson.

Related

“[Tom and Rita] are helping to solve some of today’s greatest riddles, like ‘Where is the commonality and conversation, where’s that gone? How do we connect when we don’t understand each other?'” Spielberg said. “[Tom] has elevated friendliness to a kind of superpower, with all his performances, he’s built a dossier, a defense brief for the human spirit.”

Hanks thanked the World War II veterans in attendance, including Glenn L. Felner, who helped liberate Nazi concentration camps. He also recognized the students in attendance from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School from Parkland, Fla., who have since mobilized as activists against gun violence.

Hanks said, “It’s young men, young Americans who see an injustice, who have experienced a horror, and understand that it’s going to have to take a single drop joined together with a multitude of others to form a sea of justice and freedom.”

Popular on Variety

  • Constance Wu

    Constance Wu, Natalie Portman, Gina Rodriguez Want You to Vote

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Politics

  • Beyonce Beto O'Rourke

    Beyonce Endorses Beto O'Rourke on Election Day

    Oprah Winfrey has insisted once again that she is not planning on running for president. As the media mogul made her way onto the stage at Monday’s Ambassadors for Humanity Gala, a woman in the audience shouted, “Oprah for president.” Winfrey laughed, before responding, “Thank you, but no thank you.” The CEO of OWN appeared […]

  • BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 05:

    Oprah on Running for President: 'Thank You, but No Thank You'

    Oprah Winfrey has insisted once again that she is not planning on running for president. As the media mogul made her way onto the stage at Monday’s Ambassadors for Humanity Gala, a woman in the audience shouted, “Oprah for president.” Winfrey laughed, before responding, “Thank you, but no thank you.” The CEO of OWN appeared […]

  • Midterms

    Midterms: Bernie Sanders, Tim Kaine Win Reelection (Live Updates)

    Oprah Winfrey has insisted once again that she is not planning on running for president. As the media mogul made her way onto the stage at Monday’s Ambassadors for Humanity Gala, a woman in the audience shouted, “Oprah for president.” Winfrey laughed, before responding, “Thank you, but no thank you.” The CEO of OWN appeared […]

  • Jada Pinkett Smith Vote

    Celebrities Hit the Polls for the Midterm Elections

    Oprah Winfrey has insisted once again that she is not planning on running for president. As the media mogul made her way onto the stage at Monday’s Ambassadors for Humanity Gala, a woman in the audience shouted, “Oprah for president.” Winfrey laughed, before responding, “Thank you, but no thank you.” The CEO of OWN appeared […]

  • HBO Personalities Star in Rock the

    HBO Personalities Star in Rock the Vote Election Day Spot

    Oprah Winfrey has insisted once again that she is not planning on running for president. As the media mogul made her way onto the stage at Monday’s Ambassadors for Humanity Gala, a woman in the audience shouted, “Oprah for president.” Winfrey laughed, before responding, “Thank you, but no thank you.” The CEO of OWN appeared […]

  • Midterms

    How to Watch the 2018 Midterm Elections Online

    Oprah Winfrey has insisted once again that she is not planning on running for president. As the media mogul made her way onto the stage at Monday’s Ambassadors for Humanity Gala, a woman in the audience shouted, “Oprah for president.” Winfrey laughed, before responding, “Thank you, but no thank you.” The CEO of OWN appeared […]

  • Nancy Pelosi

    What a Democratic Midterm Victory Would Mean for Hollywood

    Oprah Winfrey has insisted once again that she is not planning on running for president. As the media mogul made her way onto the stage at Monday’s Ambassadors for Humanity Gala, a woman in the audience shouted, “Oprah for president.” Winfrey laughed, before responding, “Thank you, but no thank you.” The CEO of OWN appeared […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad