Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally Haven’t Spent More Than Two Weeks Apart in 18 Years

If you’re looking for the ultimate #CoupleGoals, look no further.

“It’s one thing to be in love…but you gotta really like each other,” Megan Mullally said while gazing fondly at her husband of 18 years, Nick Offerman, at the Los Angeles stop of their book tour for “The Greatest Love Story Ever Told.”

The internet’s recent interest in their relationship inspired the pair to co-write the book chronicling their love story. The book’s chapter titles alone showcase the pair’s combined comedic prowess, with gems like “I Came Out of The Womb in a Top Hat and Tap Shoes,” and “It’s Hard to Complain with a Mouthful of Puss / Couple Goals.”

Moderating the conversation at Aratani Theater Wednesday was “Girls” writer-director-star Lena Dunham.

“The teens stan you,” Dunham informed the couple, peppering them with questions covering every aspect of their relationship from their problem-solving strategies to the source of their famous jigsaw puzzle habit. As the evening went on, each charming answer lead back to the burning question on everyone’s minds: What’s their secret?

“We’ve never been apart for more than two weeks in 18 and a half years,” Mullally divulged, referencing their famous Two Week Rule. Producers take the rule so seriously, Offerman said, that “it’s the first thing they bring up” when he starts a new acting job.

Despite an 11-year age difference between them, (“But don’t I look younger?” Mullally cheekily interjected) Offerman and Mullally immediately hit it off when they met in 2000 while on the cast of a small stage production. Mullally, who was then in her second season of “Will & Grace,” played the lead. Over the course of its run, Offerman, who at the time was working as a carpenter and living “in someone’s basement in Silver Lake,” managed to win over the budding television star.

Nearly 20 years later, both have risen to stardom in their own right, with Offerman joining Mullally in the upper echelons of television greatness with his role as Ron Swanson on “Parks and Recreation.”

Offerman is well aware of his luck. “The women that were out of my league — Megan would be on their magazine covers,” he said.

The evening was sprinkled with yet more evidence of the couple’s undying love, with Offerman’s trademark giggle sounding off in response to Mullally’s dry wit. Not to mention their adorable habit of reaching out to hold each other’s hands while telling a story.

At the end of the day, Offerman said that one of the keys to a lasting relationship is making tough compromises, and sometimes sacrifices.

“If you want to make your marriage a priority but you have [a] conundrum, one of you has to eat s—,” he said, explaining how he once made the decision to leave his carpentry shop in Los Angeles to follow Mullally to New York. “And you can’t resent it.”