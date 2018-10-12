‘My Favorite Murder’ Podcast Creators to Host the PEN America 2018 LitFest Gala

The PEN America 2018 LitFest Gala has its host.

PEN America announced today that Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, creators of the true crime podcast “My Favorite Murder” and authors of the forthcoming book “Stay Sexy and Don’t Get Murdered,” will co=host the 26th annual festivities taking Nov. 2 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

“We’re thrilled to announce that writers, comedians, and podcasters, Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark will host the 2018 LitFest Gala,” Michelle Franke, Executive Director, PEN America in Los Angeles said in a statement. “By combining true crime, humor, and personal narrative, Karen and Georgia have helped audiences face their deepest fears with laughter. I can’t imagine a better resume for this year’s gala hosts.”

Previously announced honorees include Oscar winning writer-director Barry Jenkins, who will receive the Award for Screenplay Excellence while artist Ai Aejwei will be presented with the Artistic Expression Award. This year’s Distinguished Leadership Award will go to Pen America Trustee Marvin Putnam. Additional honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.

Kilgariff and Hardstark launched “My Favorite Murder” in 2016. A top 10 regular on iTunes comedy podcast chart, “My Favorite Murder” spawned a sold-out nationwide live show tour of the same name.