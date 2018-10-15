Why the New ‘Murphy Brown’ Includes a Dreamer

Candice Bergen herself is now vivaciously buzzing over the power of apps.

“On Instagram I just get constant thank yous, and people saying things like, ‘I feel so much better. It has given me hope. It has given me joy,’” Bergen said on Saturday at the “Murphy Brown” panel at PaleyFest.

The 70-year-old star of the bold political comedy joked that she thought she might never work again after years in the industry. Today, she is happy about the attraction to the blast-from-the-past character. “I think people need comfort,” Bergen said. “I think the last couple of years have been upsetting to people and disorienting to people. I think it might in some way be about finding something that, ‘Well, I know that. That was when things were okay,’ and if I watch that show again, it will make me feel like things are okay again.”

Series creator Diane English sat on the panel as returning co-star Joe Regalbuto stood in the audience for a round of applause. Cast newcomers also on site were Tyne Daly and Adan Rocha, whose character faces DACA issues and ICE fears as he works in the local bar frequented by the newsroom family.

“I wanted a Dreamer character,” said English about the importance of creating diverse roles that bring up hot political topics. “Our show needs to look like the rest of the country.”

The interactive discussion highlighted how “Murphy Brown” is staying relevant during one of the biggest political upheavals in American history.

“We choose our topics not just because they are in the public conversation so much. We find ways to be funny about it while being respectful,” English said. “We were a top 10 show and won a lot of Emmys. We are not the newbies that are trying to find our way. We have a real point of view.”

“Murphy Brown” airs Thursdays on CBS.