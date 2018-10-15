You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Why the New ‘Murphy Brown’ Includes a Dreamer

By

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All
Diane English (Creator, Writer) and Candice BergenPaleyFest NY Presents - "MURPHY BROWN", New York, USA - 13 Oct 2018
CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Sh

Candice Bergen herself is now vivaciously buzzing over the power of apps.

“On Instagram I just get constant thank yous, and people saying things like, I feel so much better. It has given me hope. It has given me joy,” Bergen said on Saturday at the Murphy Brown” panel at PaleyFest.

The 70-year-old star of the bold political comedy joked that she thought she might never work again after years in the industry. Today, she is happy about the attraction to the blast-from-the-past character. “I think people need comfort,” Bergen said. “I think the last couple of years have been upsetting to people and disorienting to people. I think it might in some way be about finding something that, ‘Well, I know that. That was when things were okay,’ and if I watch that show again, it will make me feel like things are okay again.”

Series creator Diane English sat on the panel as returning co-star Joe Regalbuto stood in the audience for a round of applause. Cast newcomers also on site were Tyne Daly and Adan Rocha, whose character faces DACA issues and ICE fears as he works in the local bar frequented by the newsroom family.

“I wanted a Dreamer character,” said English about the importance of creating diverse roles that bring up hot political topics. “Our show needs to look like the rest of the country.”

The interactive discussion highlighted how “Murphy Brown” is staying relevant during one of the biggest political upheavals in American history.

“We choose our topics not just because they are in the public conversation so much. We find ways to be funny about it while being respectful,” English said. “We were a top 10 show and won a lot of Emmys. We are not the newbies that are trying to find our way. We have a real point of view.”

“Murphy Brown” airs Thursdays on CBS.

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

More TV

  • Daredevil

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of Oct. 15, 2018: 'The Conners,' 'Daredevil'

    Candice Bergen herself is now vivaciously buzzing over the power of apps. “On Instagram I just get constant thank yous, and people saying things like, ‘I feel so much better. It has given me hope. It has given me joy,’” Bergen said on Saturday at the “Murphy Brown” panel at PaleyFest. The 70-year-old star of the bold […]

  • Diane English (Creator, Writer) and Candice

    Why the New 'Murphy Brown' Includes a Dreamer

    Candice Bergen herself is now vivaciously buzzing over the power of apps. “On Instagram I just get constant thank yous, and people saying things like, ‘I feel so much better. It has given me hope. It has given me joy,’” Bergen said on Saturday at the “Murphy Brown” panel at PaleyFest. The 70-year-old star of the bold […]

  • 'Free Solo' Leads 2018 Critics' Choice

    'Free Solo' Leads 2018 Critics' Choice Documentary Awards Nominations

    Candice Bergen herself is now vivaciously buzzing over the power of apps. “On Instagram I just get constant thank yous, and people saying things like, ‘I feel so much better. It has given me hope. It has given me joy,’” Bergen said on Saturday at the “Murphy Brown” panel at PaleyFest. The 70-year-old star of the bold […]

  • Medici TV Show

    Europe's Evolution of Adopting the American Writers' Room Model

    Candice Bergen herself is now vivaciously buzzing over the power of apps. “On Instagram I just get constant thank yous, and people saying things like, ‘I feel so much better. It has given me hope. It has given me joy,’” Bergen said on Saturday at the “Murphy Brown” panel at PaleyFest. The 70-year-old star of the bold […]

  • Florence Pugh as Charlie and Alexander

    TV Review: AMC's 'The Little Drummer Girl'

    Candice Bergen herself is now vivaciously buzzing over the power of apps. “On Instagram I just get constant thank yous, and people saying things like, ‘I feel so much better. It has given me hope. It has given me joy,’” Bergen said on Saturday at the “Murphy Brown” panel at PaleyFest. The 70-year-old star of the bold […]

  • BBC America Dynasties

    Mipcom: BBC Studios Partners With China’s Tencent on 'Dynasties'

    Candice Bergen herself is now vivaciously buzzing over the power of apps. “On Instagram I just get constant thank yous, and people saying things like, ‘I feel so much better. It has given me hope. It has given me joy,’” Bergen said on Saturday at the “Murphy Brown” panel at PaleyFest. The 70-year-old star of the bold […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad