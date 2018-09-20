‘Mueller Investigation Is Going to Rock Washington,’ Omarosa Says at ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ Premiere

Omarosa Manigault Newman was among the stars who attended Wednesday night’s Los Angeles premiere of Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 11/9,” which resembled a get-out-the-anti-Trump-vote rally.

The former White House aide and “Unhinged” author predicted that the worst is yet to come for the Trump White House.

“I think the results of the Mueller investigation are going to rock Washington in a way that no other investigation has,” Manigault Newman said. “The midterms, if he loses Congress, will make Trump very petulant. I think the investigation will show the kind of corruption I witnessed with my own eyes.”

“No one could have imagined this for me,” she added. “Standing here in Los Angeles instead of being in the thick of it in D.C. is strange. I thought I’d leave the White House after a year and become a lobbyist.”

Moore and other attendees, meanwhile, stressed the importance of the voting blue during the midterm elections.

“He’s running for re-election on Nov. 6, 2018, not 2020,” Moore declared on the red carpet at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

It’s no accident that the documentary is opening a mere seven weeks before the midterm elections. Moore — who warned in 2016 that Trump was going to win the presidency — said he can’t predict what’s coming this time around.

“I can’t even think about what’s next because I’m so full of righteous fear about what we’re facing here,” Moore said. “This is it. This film I hope will do the job that I need it to do. I believe this film is going to mobilize people.”

The premiere included a post-screening Q&A with Alyssa Milano. Moore emphasized that progressives have been too docile in comparison to Trump backers and recounted what Steve Bannon once told him: conservatives are winning because they go for head wounds while Democrats have pillow fights.

Moore said traditional liberal positions — the right to abortion, increasing the minimum wage, and stronger Wall Street regulations — are supported by the majority.

“We’re the majority — we need to act like it,” he added. “Every single bit of energy needs to be devoted to getting people out to vote this Nov. 6.”

Moore said he won’t be seeking elective office. “I became the first person in Michigan to be elected at age 18 when I ran for school board,” Moore said. “Then I retired at 22. I’m not interested.”

Longtime activist Milano said she might run for office in a decade or so. “I wouldn’t run for office until my kids, who are seven and four, are out of high school,” she said.

Jenifer Lewis, who is in the film, was back on her second red carpet in three days. She wore a Nike ensemble at the Emmys to support the company’s campaign for Colin Kaepernick.