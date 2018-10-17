You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lena Waithe Wants ‘Boomerang’ Adaptation ‘to Change the Face of BET’

By

Senior Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lena Waithe has very high hopes for her television series adaptation of the 1992 comedy “Boomerang” for BET.

“I literally want this show to change the face of BET,” Waithe said at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon, adding that she expects the show to be “phenomenal.”

“I’m not even saying that out of shade,” she said.

Waithe is teaming up to produce the 10-episode series with Halle Berry, who starred in the movie alongside Eddie Murphy and Robin Givens. The series will follow the children of the film’s main characters.

“It was me calling Halle and going like, ‘Look, I think I’m going to do this. If you had a good experience and you want to do it with me, let’s go,’” Waithe said. “She said, ‘I had a great experience and I’d love to work with you.’”

The series is set to premiere in 2019.

“It’s just going to be a phenomenal experience and I’m going to be in Atlanta making s—t happen,” Waithe said.

In April, Berry presented Waithe with a GLAAD Media Award for her work writing “Master of None’s” “Thanksgiving” coming-out episode.

“You cannot underestimate the power of seeing yourself on the screen,” Berry said before presenting the award. “It makes you feel legitimate and included, and helps other people understand who you are and where you come from. And each story builds on the next. It’s like the old saying goes: behind every great Black Panther is a great black Catwoman.”

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide on How to Topple the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Film

  • Lena Waithe Halle Berry

    Lena Waithe Wants 'Boomerang' Adaptation 'to Change the Face of BET'

    Lena Waithe has very high hopes for her television series adaptation of the 1992 comedy “Boomerang” for BET. “I literally want this show to change the face of BET,” Waithe said at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon, adding that she expects the show to be “phenomenal.” “I’m not even saying that out of shade,” she […]

  • Rob Bredow, SVP, executive director and

    ILM's Rob Bredow on 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' and the Future of VFX

    Lena Waithe has very high hopes for her television series adaptation of the 1992 comedy “Boomerang” for BET. “I literally want this show to change the face of BET,” Waithe said at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon, adding that she expects the show to be “phenomenal.” “I’m not even saying that out of shade,” she […]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    The Monkees' Psychedelic 'Head' Returns to Hollywood for 50th Anniversary Screening

    Lena Waithe has very high hopes for her television series adaptation of the 1992 comedy “Boomerang” for BET. “I literally want this show to change the face of BET,” Waithe said at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon, adding that she expects the show to be “phenomenal.” “I’m not even saying that out of shade,” she […]

  • Actor Richard Masur attends the Tribeca

    Richard Masur to Receive SAG-AFTRA President's Award

    Lena Waithe has very high hopes for her television series adaptation of the 1992 comedy “Boomerang” for BET. “I literally want this show to change the face of BET,” Waithe said at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon, adding that she expects the show to be “phenomenal.” “I’m not even saying that out of shade,” she […]

  • Idris Elba Cats

    Idris Elba Joins Taylor Swift in 'Cats' Movie Adaptation

    Lena Waithe has very high hopes for her television series adaptation of the 1992 comedy “Boomerang” for BET. “I literally want this show to change the face of BET,” Waithe said at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon, adding that she expects the show to be “phenomenal.” “I’m not even saying that out of shade,” she […]

  • Halloween reboot trailer

    Box Office: 'Halloween' to Carve Out Huge $65 Million-Plus Debut

    Lena Waithe has very high hopes for her television series adaptation of the 1992 comedy “Boomerang” for BET. “I literally want this show to change the face of BET,” Waithe said at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon, adding that she expects the show to be “phenomenal.” “I’m not even saying that out of shade,” she […]

  • Jane Rosenthal and Robin RobertsThrough Her

    Tribeca's 2018 Through Her Lens Program Kicks Off on Political Note

    Lena Waithe has very high hopes for her television series adaptation of the 1992 comedy “Boomerang” for BET. “I literally want this show to change the face of BET,” Waithe said at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon, adding that she expects the show to be “phenomenal.” “I’m not even saying that out of shade,” she […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad