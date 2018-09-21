‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T on #MeToo, Show’s Relevance in 20th Season

By

Chief TV Critic

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mariska Hargitay Ice-T
CREDIT: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

NBC’s most venerable primetime hit, entering its 20th season, isn’t out of ideas yet, says one of its stars. But that’s hardly cause for celebration.

“Unfortunately, there’s still storylines,” said “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Ice-T at the Cinema Society event celebrating NBC’s fall season launch at New York City’s Four Seasons Restaurant on Thursday. “Unfortunately, the stuff we deal with is going on more than ever. We were pre-the #MeToo thing, we were talking about that 10 years ago. So, I mean, you can’t make this stuff up. Life has unfortunately given us unlimited amounts of material.”

“SVU” has for decades now generated its narrative energy from the investigation of assaults, but the rapper-turned-actor, who walked the red carpet with his wife Coco, noted mixed feelings about aspects of the #MeToo movement. “I have a kind of interesting feeling about it. Some of the stuff 20 years ago — right now, people are being charged with stuff that happened 40 years ago. I’m like, Eh! You know, I don’t know. But at the same time, I don’t think anything should be brushed under the carpet, and maybe our show is giving women the ability to step up and speak on it right away.” He went on, “I was back there in the Studio 54 days, and a lot of things that went on then wouldn’t be okay now. Society changes, and change is good.”

Other guests at the event included Ice-T’s costar Mariska Hargitay, “Late Night” host Seth Meyers, “Saturday Night Live” performer Heidi Gardner, and “I Feel Bad” star Sarayu Blue, who noted that her character drew on the influence of a past favorite sitcom mom: “She has a real ‘New Adventures of Old Christine’ feel, and she also has a Lucille Ball feel to her, because she’s sort of a disaster, and you see how much she’s flailing. That quality is so visible in this show and it’s fun to get to break that open.”

And though his “Making It” isn’t currently airing, fashion arbiter and of-late “Making It” judge Simon Doonan has remained engaged with NBC: He claimed to have spent the previous evening watching the “America’s Got Talent” finale and crying. “It was very emotional,” he said, after accepting a glass of rosé snaked past a wall of reporters by his husband, home-furnishings designer Jonathan Adler. “I agree with everything that Heidi Klum does and Simon Cowell. I really watched ‘AGT’ very diligently, looking for tips [on reality-show judging]. Stay focused, have your sound bites ready.”

Popular on Variety

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

More Scene

  • Mariska Hargitay Ice-T

    'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ice-T on #MeToo, Show's Relevance in 20th Season

    NBC’s most venerable primetime hit, entering its 20th season, isn’t out of ideas yet, says one of its stars. But that’s hardly cause for celebration. “Unfortunately, there’s still storylines,” said “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Ice-T at the Cinema Society event celebrating NBC’s fall season launch at New York City’s Four Seasons Restaurant […]

  • Michael Moore Omarosa

    'Mueller Investigation Is Going to Rock Washington,' Omarosa Says at 'Fahrenheit 11/9' Premiere

    NBC’s most venerable primetime hit, entering its 20th season, isn’t out of ideas yet, says one of its stars. But that’s hardly cause for celebration. “Unfortunately, there’s still storylines,” said “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Ice-T at the Cinema Society event celebrating NBC’s fall season launch at New York City’s Four Seasons Restaurant […]

  • Dave ChappelleDave Chappelle in concert, Radio

    Will Smith, LeBron James, Jon Stewart Join Dave Chappelle for All-Star Stand-Up Show

    NBC’s most venerable primetime hit, entering its 20th season, isn’t out of ideas yet, says one of its stars. But that’s hardly cause for celebration. “Unfortunately, there’s still storylines,” said “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Ice-T at the Cinema Society event celebrating NBC’s fall season launch at New York City’s Four Seasons Restaurant […]

  • Constance Wu, Jimmy O. Yang. Constance

    Emmys 2018: What You Didn't See on TV

    NBC’s most venerable primetime hit, entering its 20th season, isn’t out of ideas yet, says one of its stars. But that’s hardly cause for celebration. “Unfortunately, there’s still storylines,” said “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Ice-T at the Cinema Society event celebrating NBC’s fall season launch at New York City’s Four Seasons Restaurant […]

  • Ever Carradine, Madeline Brewer and Chrissy

    Emmys 2018: Inside All the Post-Show Parties

    NBC’s most venerable primetime hit, entering its 20th season, isn’t out of ideas yet, says one of its stars. But that’s hardly cause for celebration. “Unfortunately, there’s still storylines,” said “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Ice-T at the Cinema Society event celebrating NBC’s fall season launch at New York City’s Four Seasons Restaurant […]

  • House With a Clock in Its

    Cate Blanchett Would Love a Job on Television

    NBC’s most venerable primetime hit, entering its 20th season, isn’t out of ideas yet, says one of its stars. But that’s hardly cause for celebration. “Unfortunately, there’s still storylines,” said “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Ice-T at the Cinema Society event celebrating NBC’s fall season launch at New York City’s Four Seasons Restaurant […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad