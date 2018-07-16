Kevin Durant, Lindsey Vonn to Keynote Variety’s Sports & Entertainment Breakfast

Kevin Durant and Lindsey Vonn are set to keynote Variety‘s Sports and Entertainment Breakfast on Thursday, July 19, which will be held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Durant, who just scored his second NBA Championship win playing for the Golden State Warriors last month, will discuss his moves into entertainment at Thirty Five Media with the co-founder of the organization, Rich Kleiman.

As the most-decorated female skier ever, who has won more than four overall World Cup championships, Vonn will speak to balancing her sports and media career. She is a New York Times bestselling author as well as the founder of the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, which was established to empower young girls. She served as the 2018 Winter Olympics International Games Ambassador.

Kevin Demoff, chief operating officer of the Los Angeles Rams, will also be featured at the event.

“We are honored to have such outstanding talent join us in conversation,” said Andrew Wallenstein, Variety’s co-editor-in chief. “There is no more dynamic corner of the media landscape than the intersection of sports and entertainment and Variety will continue to cover it closely.“

The invite-only breakfast spans storytelling, branding, audience engagement, and more.

McDonald’s is the premier sponsor of the event with City National Bank as the official sponsor.