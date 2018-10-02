You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Katy Perry to Be Honored at amfAR Gala, Shirley Bassey to Perform

Katy Perry
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Katy Perry is adding another award to her trophy case.

The pop star will be honored by amfAR at its annual Los Angeles gala on Oct. 18 with a Courage Award, along with Toms founder Blake Mycoskie. The two are being recognized for their “profound commitment to the fight against AIDS, as well as countless other humanitarian causes.”

The AIDS organization has also announced that the night will include a special performance by Dame Shirley Bassey.

The evening, which includes a cocktail reception, dinner, and a live auction, will take place at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

The amfAR Gala Los Angeles has raised more than $13 million for HIV/AIDS research programs. Previous honorees include Julia Roberts, Charlize Theron, Ryan Murphy, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Jennifer Lopez, and Miley Cyrus.

The black-tie event is being produced by Josh Wood Productions and STAMP Event Management. The evening’s honorary co-chair is Hillary Clinton with philanthropist Milutin Gatsby and CAA’s Kevin Huvane serving as event chairs. Co-chairs include Madonna, Eva Longoria, Matt Bomer and Simon Halls and Orlando Bloom.

amfAR was started in 1985 by Elizabeth Taylor. Since then, it has raised and invested more than $517 million in its own programs and has distributed 3,3000 grants to national and international research teams.

