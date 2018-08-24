Kate Mara, Whose Family Co-Own the NY Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, Supports Players Kneeling

Kate Mara is speaking out in support of NFL players who choose to kneel during the national anthem.

“I believe everybody has a constitutional right to stand, or kneel or sit during the national anthem,” the “Pose” actress tells Variety. “So, I stand by the player’s decision whatever that might be.”

While Mara has made a name for herself as an actress in both television and film, her family also happens to co-own the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants. She is a great-granddaughter of both Giants founder Tim Mara and Steelers founder Art Rooney, Sr.

Her words of support for players protesting during the anthem come on the heels of her uncle and Giants co-owner John Mara’s involvement in helping shape the NFL’s controversial new policy to fine teams if their players kneel during the anthem.

“I think certainly we all hope that our players stand for the anthem this year,” John Mara said during an interview in May with Sirius XM Radio. “I think it’s the right thing to do.”

Controversy aside, Kate Mara was on hand on Thursday night at New York City’s the Blond for AT&T’s party to celebrate the 25th season of NFL Sunday Ticket on DirecTV.

“It reminds me of my childhood,” she said. “Going to a Giants game in New York with my family on a Sunday to me that is the normal way and the most comforting way because you’re surrounded by family, and love, and a lot of passion.”

These days, she enjoys watching games at home with her husband, actor Jamie Bell. “Growing up it was like chicken fingers and fries in the family box. But I am a vegan, so now it’s more like water and fries.”

Mara co-starred on “House of Cards” and earned an Emmy nomination for her work as a journalist who was killed by Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) after they had an affair. She says she hasn’t watched the Netflix series much since then, but will now that Robin Wright is leading the show after Spacey was fired over accusations by several people of sexual harassment and assault.

“I love Robin Wright so much,” said Mara, who will next headline FX’s limited series adaptation of the indie film “A Teacher.” “I really cannot wait to see what her character does and what she does with the role this season. I am watching because I just love her and I am excited that it is her time.”

Guests at the party also included former Giants players Victor Cruz and Justin Tuck as well as “Mayans M.C.” actor Gino Vento and Bridget Kelly of “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.”