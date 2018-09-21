Justin Theroux Binge-Watched ‘The Hills’ While Making Netflix’s ‘Maniac’

Justin Theroux may be co-starring in Netflix’s new 10-episode “Maniac,” but he insists he’s not so into TV binge-watching.

“Unless it is completely mindless television,” Theroux told Variety on Thursday at the New York premiere of “Maniac.” “Me and the other [‘Maniac’] cast members used to watch ‘The Hills’ on breaks. And, then of course, ‘The City’ once we got through ‘The Hills.’ I’ll binge-watch stuff like that. But for a show like ‘Maniac,’ I prefer to take it and really portion it out.”

“Maniac” tells the story of two strangers (Emma Stone and Jonah Hill) drawn to participate in a mysterious pharmaceutical trial as a way to escape from personal troubles in a frantic futuristic world.

“Whether it is TV, film, or theater you have to work on things you love,” Stone told Variety.

Show creator Patrick Somerville and director Cary Joji Fukunaga happily greeted attendees to the packed screening Thursday night at Center 145. Cast and crew were also celebrating the news that Fukunaga had just signed on to direct the next James Bond movie. Stone laughed at the well-kept secret by the helmer, whom she congratulated just hours before. “When I read it I was like, what?! I couldn’t believe he didn’t say anything!”

The carnival-like after-party included faux nurses from the show trying to convince partygoers to take part in faux medical experiments. Instead of the magic pills of “Maniac,” guests chewed on candy and interacted with the demos in a funky fun house.

Also at the premiere were Hill, Julia Garner, Billy Magnussen, Trudie Styler, and Selenis Leyva.