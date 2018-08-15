You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Juliet, Naked’ Premiere: Rose Byrne Recalls Kylie Minogue Obsession

By

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rose Byrne, Kylie Minogue
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

The stormy weather in New York City dried up on Tuesday and the sun came out just in time for the premiere of “Juliet, Naked.”

A gleeful crowd gathered at the swanky Metrograph for the screening of the romantic comedy starring Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke, and Chris O’Dowd.

The film, based on Nick Hornby’s novel of the same name, centers on Annie (Rose), who is stuck in a failing relationship with her husband Duncan (O’Dowd). Things get complicated when Anne has an unexpected encounter with her husband’s musical obsession, an obscure rocker named Tucker Crowe (Hawke).

Byrne walked the red carpet in a stunning Dior dress as her husband Bobby Cannavale watched from the sidelines.

Byrne revealed that she had her own music obsession back in the day. Her dad took her to five Kylie Minogue concerts when she was a pre-teen. “I am from Australia and I grew up in the ’90s with Kylie Minogue,” Byrne told Variety. “She was my pop idol. I never got backstage. I did meet her 20 years later. She couldn’t have been lovelier. I was rendered back to my 10-year-old self.”

Chris O'Dowd, Rose Byrne, Azhy Robertson, Ethan Hawke, Jesse Peretz 'Juliet, Naked' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 14 Aug 2018

O’Dowd was 20 years old when he met his idol.

Related

“I got obsessed with a New York theater company called Labyrinth,” O’Dowd said. “I managed to save up enough money from my bar job to go on a flight to go and see a play. It was a theater company with Philip Seymour Hoffman. I went and got Phillip to sign my Playbill. And, then I worked with him years later. I never brought it up. I told him I had been a fan of the company, but I never told him that I had did that. It was a bit embarrassing.”

Director Jesse Peretz wasn’t an autograph hound. “The greatest parallels to Tucker Crowe for me were Big Star and Alex Chilton,” he said about the 1970s band and its lead singer. “He never disappeared, but he was always similarly an enigmatic figure. He had a diverse and weird career. People couldn’t really put their finger on him. 

“I did get to see him perform, but no, sadly, I don’t really have that wiring I guess [to go to a backstage door],” Peretz added. “I keep a more respectful distance.”

The premiere guest list also included young co-star Azhy Robertson, the film’s producers Simon Horsman, Albert Berger, Ron Yerxa, Barry Mendel and Jeffrey Soros as well as Ashley Jordyn (“Orange is the New Black”), Cipriana Quann (“Urban Bush Babes”), Nev Schulman (“Catfish”), Laura Perlongo, and Alexander Steinberg, aka “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Sasha Velour.

The post-screening party was held at the hotspot rooftop lounge Mr. Purple.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Scene

  • Rose Byrne, Kylie Minogue

    'Juliet, Naked' Premiere: Rose Byrne Recalls Kylie Minogue Obsession

    The stormy weather in New York City dried up on Tuesday and the sun came out just in time for the premiere of “Juliet, Naked.” A gleeful crowd gathered at the swanky Metrograph for the screening of the romantic comedy starring Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke, and Chris O’Dowd. The film, based on Nick Hornby’s novel […]

  • Dan Fogelman'This Is Us' TV show

    'This Is Us' Creator Calls Emmy Acting Snubs 'Disappointing'

    The stormy weather in New York City dried up on Tuesday and the sun came out just in time for the premiere of “Juliet, Naked.” A gleeful crowd gathered at the swanky Metrograph for the screening of the romantic comedy starring Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke, and Chris O’Dowd. The film, based on Nick Hornby’s novel […]

  • Reggie Bush attends the 4th Annual

    NFL Vet Reggie Bush Defends Kneeling: 'Our President Is Trying to Divide Us'

    The stormy weather in New York City dried up on Tuesday and the sun came out just in time for the premiere of “Juliet, Naked.” A gleeful crowd gathered at the swanky Metrograph for the screening of the romantic comedy starring Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke, and Chris O’Dowd. The film, based on Nick Hornby’s novel […]

  • Chris PrattTeen Choice Awards, Show, Los

    Teen Choice Awards 2018: What You Didn't See on TV

    The stormy weather in New York City dried up on Tuesday and the sun came out just in time for the premiere of “Juliet, Naked.” A gleeful crowd gathered at the swanky Metrograph for the screening of the romantic comedy starring Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke, and Chris O’Dowd. The film, based on Nick Hornby’s novel […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad