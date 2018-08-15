‘Juliet, Naked’ Premiere: Rose Byrne Recalls Kylie Minogue Obsession

The stormy weather in New York City dried up on Tuesday and the sun came out just in time for the premiere of “Juliet, Naked.”

A gleeful crowd gathered at the swanky Metrograph for the screening of the romantic comedy starring Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke, and Chris O’Dowd.

The film, based on Nick Hornby’s novel of the same name, centers on Annie (Rose), who is stuck in a failing relationship with her husband Duncan (O’Dowd). Things get complicated when Anne has an unexpected encounter with her husband’s musical obsession, an obscure rocker named Tucker Crowe (Hawke).

Byrne walked the red carpet in a stunning Dior dress as her husband Bobby Cannavale watched from the sidelines.

Byrne revealed that she had her own music obsession back in the day. Her dad took her to five Kylie Minogue concerts when she was a pre-teen. “I am from Australia and I grew up in the ’90s with Kylie Minogue,” Byrne told Variety. “She was my pop idol. I never got backstage. I did meet her 20 years later. She couldn’t have been lovelier. I was rendered back to my 10-year-old self.”

O’Dowd was 20 years old when he met his idol.

“I got obsessed with a New York theater company called Labyrinth,” O’Dowd said. “I managed to save up enough money from my bar job to go on a flight to go and see a play. It was a theater company with Philip Seymour Hoffman. I went and got Phillip to sign my Playbill. And, then I worked with him years later. I never brought it up. I told him I had been a fan of the company, but I never told him that I had did that. It was a bit embarrassing.”

Director Jesse Peretz wasn’t an autograph hound. “The greatest parallels to Tucker Crowe for me were Big Star and Alex Chilton,” he said about the 1970s band and its lead singer. “He never disappeared, but he was always similarly an enigmatic figure. He had a diverse and weird career. People couldn’t really put their finger on him.

“I did get to see him perform, but no, sadly, I don’t really have that wiring I guess [to go to a backstage door],” Peretz added. “I keep a more respectful distance.”

The premiere guest list also included young co-star Azhy Robertson, the film’s producers Simon Horsman, Albert Berger, Ron Yerxa, Barry Mendel and Jeffrey Soros as well as Ashley Jordyn (“Orange is the New Black”), Cipriana Quann (“Urban Bush Babes”), Nev Schulman (“Catfish”), Laura Perlongo, and Alexander Steinberg, aka “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Sasha Velour.

The post-screening party was held at the hotspot rooftop lounge Mr. Purple.