John Leguizamo on Hollywood’s Future: No More ‘Bad Boys Club Behavior’

By

Mike's Most Recent Stories

View All
emmys John Leguizamo72nd Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 10 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

With Emmy weekend upon them, the performer nominees gathered at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Saturday night.

“We’re celebrating every attendee, because it’s the nominee reception,” Bob Bergen, co-governor of the performers peer group, told Variety. “So it’s party for everybody. It’s a bigger party, a bigger celebration.”

For those at the reception, it is a chance to savor the moment as a nominee before the awards are handed out.

“It’s like a bachelor party,” said John Leguizamo, who nominated for his supporting actor work in “Waco.” “It’s like the party before.”

Before the winners are announced on Monday night, the nominees were on hand to acknowledge their achievement for the year’s work. While the night celebrated the accomplishments of this year’s performers, the conversation often turned to Hollywood’s future in the era of #MeToo and Time’s Up.

“I can think of it in two ways,” said “American Horror Story: Cult’s” Adina Porter. “I can think of only choosing places where I feel safe, or I can also go to places where I can make a difference.”

Related

Leguizamo added, “It feels like it’s a moral correction in our society, to what’s happening in this administration. We’re not going to tolerate any bad boys club behavior.  Those days are over.”

In a nod to mindfulness and the progress for those in power to treat cast members with respect, “Transparent” star Judith Light offered advice for the current wave of performers. “They have to own themselves while being filled with grace at the same time, as the way they are relating to everyone,” she said.

Light went on to say, “They have to command it. They have to own it. And then they expect that everyone will treat them in that same particular way and if they don’t, then they have to say, ‘This is not the way I choose to be related to.'”

For Ed Harris, who is nominated for is work in “Westworld,” his awareness is at an all-time high.

“It makes me think about where things are going,” Harris said. “It makes you think about the role you are playing.”

Popular on Variety

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

More TV

  • emmys John Leguizamo72nd Annual Tony Awards,

    John Leguizamo on Hollywood's Future: No More 'Bad Boys Club Behavior'

    With Emmy weekend upon them, the performer nominees gathered at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. “We’re celebrating every attendee, because it’s the nominee reception,” Bob Bergen, co-governor of the performers peer group, told Variety. “So it’s party for everybody. It’s a bigger party, a bigger celebration.” For […]

  • Trevor Noah, Ryan Michelle Bathe and

    Tiffany Haddish, Constance Wu, Sterling K. Brown Party at Variety and Women in Film Bash

    With Emmy weekend upon them, the performer nominees gathered at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. “We’re celebrating every attendee, because it’s the nominee reception,” Bob Bergen, co-governor of the performers peer group, told Variety. “So it’s party for everybody. It’s a bigger party, a bigger celebration.” For […]

  • Issa RaeAudi Pre-Emmy party, Arrivals, Los

    Issa Rae Is Still Rooting For Black People: 'We Don't Win A Lot; We Barely Even Get Recognized'

    With Emmy weekend upon them, the performer nominees gathered at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. “We’re celebrating every attendee, because it’s the nominee reception,” Bob Bergen, co-governor of the performers peer group, told Variety. “So it’s party for everybody. It’s a bigger party, a bigger celebration.” For […]

  • Peter Donat Dead: 'X-Files' Actor Was

    Peter Donat, 'The X-Files' Actor, Dies at 90

    With Emmy weekend upon them, the performer nominees gathered at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. “We’re celebrating every attendee, because it’s the nominee reception,” Bob Bergen, co-governor of the performers peer group, told Variety. “So it’s party for everybody. It’s a bigger party, a bigger celebration.” For […]

  • jesus christ superstar John Legend attends

    John Legend on Being an EGOT Winner and Wanting to Star in Another Live TV Musical

    With Emmy weekend upon them, the performer nominees gathered at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. “We’re celebrating every attendee, because it’s the nominee reception,” Bob Bergen, co-governor of the performers peer group, told Variety. “So it’s party for everybody. It’s a bigger party, a bigger celebration.” For […]

  • Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Tiffany Haddish

    Emmys 2018: Inside All the Hottest Pre-Parties

    With Emmy weekend upon them, the performer nominees gathered at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. “We’re celebrating every attendee, because it’s the nominee reception,” Bob Bergen, co-governor of the performers peer group, told Variety. “So it’s party for everybody. It’s a bigger party, a bigger celebration.” For […]

  • Cassandra Jean Amell Cast in the

    TV News Roundup: Cassandra Jean Amell Cast in the CW's 'Arrowverse' Crossover

    With Emmy weekend upon them, the performer nominees gathered at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. “We’re celebrating every attendee, because it’s the nominee reception,” Bob Bergen, co-governor of the performers peer group, told Variety. “So it’s party for everybody. It’s a bigger party, a bigger celebration.” For […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad