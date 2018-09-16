John Leguizamo on Hollywood’s Future: No More ‘Bad Boys Club Behavior’

With Emmy weekend upon them, the performer nominees gathered at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Saturday night.

“We’re celebrating every attendee, because it’s the nominee reception,” Bob Bergen, co-governor of the performers peer group, told Variety. “So it’s party for everybody. It’s a bigger party, a bigger celebration.”

For those at the reception, it is a chance to savor the moment as a nominee before the awards are handed out.

“It’s like a bachelor party,” said John Leguizamo, who nominated for his supporting actor work in “Waco.” “It’s like the party before.”

Before the winners are announced on Monday night, the nominees were on hand to acknowledge their achievement for the year’s work. While the night celebrated the accomplishments of this year’s performers, the conversation often turned to Hollywood’s future in the era of #MeToo and Time’s Up.

“I can think of it in two ways,” said “American Horror Story: Cult’s” Adina Porter. “I can think of only choosing places where I feel safe, or I can also go to places where I can make a difference.”

Leguizamo added, “It feels like it’s a moral correction in our society, to what’s happening in this administration. We’re not going to tolerate any bad boys club behavior. Those days are over.”

In a nod to mindfulness and the progress for those in power to treat cast members with respect, “Transparent” star Judith Light offered advice for the current wave of performers. “They have to own themselves while being filled with grace at the same time, as the way they are relating to everyone,” she said.

Light went on to say, “They have to command it. They have to own it. And then they expect that everyone will treat them in that same particular way and if they don’t, then they have to say, ‘This is not the way I choose to be related to.'”

For Ed Harris, who is nominated for is work in “Westworld,” his awareness is at an all-time high.

“It makes me think about where things are going,” Harris said. “It makes you think about the role you are playing.”