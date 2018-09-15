John Legend On Being an EGOT Winner and Wanting to Star in Another Live TV Musical

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All
jesus christ superstar John Legend attends the 2018 Producers Nominee Reception on in Beverly Hills, Calif2018 Producers Nominee Reception, Beverly Hills, USA - 14 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

John Legend is going to have a hard time topping his latest achievement.

He made history on Sept. 9 by becoming the first African American to be an EGOT winner when he won his first Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.”

“It’s hard to beat playing Jesus,” John Legend said with a laugh on Friday night at the Television Academy’s Producers Nominees Reception at the Montage Beverly Hills. “I don’t know if it can get any better.”

At the Primetime Emmys on Monday, Legend will still be up for one more Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie  for his work in the live musical event — his competition includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Antonio Banderas, Darren Criss, Jeff Daniels and Jesse Plemons.

“At the end of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ we were kind of glowing,” Legend told Variety. “We were really proud of what we did, and when you accomplish it as a big group like we were, with the producers, the cast, the crew, everybody, it feels extra special. And for that to be the final thing I needed for the EGOT is even better.”

One member of the crew not present was producer Craig Zadan, who died unexpectedly of complications related to shoulder surgery just days before the Creative Arts Emmys.

“It was bittersweet without Craig there. We wanted to win for him and I’m glad we were able to tribute him on stage,” Legend said. 

So will there be another live musical television production in Legend’s future? “We’ll see if something else is presented to me that would be cool to do, then I would do it,” he said. “But like I said, it would be hard to follow that up.”

Popular on Variety

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

More TV

  • Emmy statueEmmy carpet roll out, Los

    Emmys 2018: Inside All the Hottest Pre-Parties

    John Legend is going to have a hard time topping his latest achievement. He made history on Sept. 9 by becoming the first African American to be an EGOT winner when he won his first Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.” “It’s hard to beat playing […]

  • Cassandra Jean Amell Cast in the

    TV News Roundup: Cassandra Jean Amell Cast in the CW's 'Arrowverse' Crossover

    John Legend is going to have a hard time topping his latest achievement. He made history on Sept. 9 by becoming the first African American to be an EGOT winner when he won his first Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.” “It’s hard to beat playing […]

  • REL: Lil Rel Howery in REL

    'Rel' Premiere Adds 600,000 Viewers in Delayed Viewing

    John Legend is going to have a hard time topping his latest achievement. He made history on Sept. 9 by becoming the first African American to be an EGOT winner when he won his first Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.” “It’s hard to beat playing […]

  • 'Face the Nation' Anchor Margaret Brennan

    'Face the Nation' Anchor Margaret Brennan Takes Maternity Leave

    John Legend is going to have a hard time topping his latest achievement. He made history on Sept. 9 by becoming the first African American to be an EGOT winner when he won his first Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.” “It’s hard to beat playing […]

  • THE CONNERS - "Keep on TruckinÕ"

    'The Conners' Adds Maya Lynne Robinson in Recasting

    John Legend is going to have a hard time topping his latest achievement. He made history on Sept. 9 by becoming the first African American to be an EGOT winner when he won his first Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.” “It’s hard to beat playing […]

  • With DC Universe, Warner Bros. Looks

    With DC Universe, Warner Bros. Looks to Turn a Valuable Brand Into a Viable Platform

    John Legend is going to have a hard time topping his latest achievement. He made history on Sept. 9 by becoming the first African American to be an EGOT winner when he won his first Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.” “It’s hard to beat playing […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad