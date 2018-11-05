John Krasinki on ‘A Quiet Place’ Sequel: ‘I’ve Mapped Out an Idea’

John KrasinskiHamilton Behind the Camera Awards, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Nov 2018
We’re happy to report that John Krasinki is well on his way to making the sequel to “A Quiet Place.”

“I’m writing it now,” Krasinski told Variety Sunday at 10th annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards, adding, “I’ve mapped out an idea and hopefully it’s good enough to shoot … Paramount’s been unbelievably supportive and I’m just excited to have a second one and so we’ll see how it goes.”

Krasinski was on hand at the awards show to present to his sound editors Erik Aadahl and Ethan Van der Ryn. “Sound was everything to our movie,” Krasinski said. “I couldn’t have made this movie without them. Any sort of attention I get from the movie I owe to them. So I’m happy to be here for them.”

Presented by Los Angeles Confidential magazine and held this year at Exchange LA, the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards recognize talent behind the scenes.

“He knows the field really well. It’s almost like a coach that’s played,” Jake Gyllenhaal said of friend and fellow actor Paul Dano while presenting him with the Breakout Director award to Dano for his work on their latest film “Wildlife,” which Gyllenhaal produced and starred in. 

“He’s really empathetic and sensitive to what’s going on,” Gyllenhaal said, “It was also funny because his way of directing is very much like the way his acting is. There’s an intensity, a meticulous quality, and he’s hyper-prepared as an actor, which is what I experienced in scenes with him. And that happened also with his directing.” 

Dano shared some details about how Gyllenhaal got involved in the film. He wrote the first draft of “Wildlife” while the two were shooting 2013’s “Prisoners.” “So he had known about it, but he was actually too young then at that point so it wasn’t on my mind.”

Also receiving awards were “On the Basis of Sex” screenwriter Daniel Stiepleman; “BlacKkKlansman” film editor Barry Alexander Brown; “The Hate U Give” director George Tillman Jr.; “Bohemian Rhapsody” producer Graham King; “A Private War” cinematographer Robert Richardson; “The Sisters Brothers” producer Alison Dickey; “Avengers: Infinity War” visual effects supervisor Dan DeLeeuw; “First Man” costume designer Mary Zophres, “Roma” director Alfonso Cuarón, and “Boy Erased” original songwriter Troye Sivan.

Angela Bassett and Hannah Beachler Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Nov 2018

Presenters also included Ryan Gosling, Rami Malek, Elizabeth Olsen, John C. Reilly, Regina Hall, Felicity Jones, Jamie Dornan, Rosamund Pike, Marina de Tavira and John David Washington.

“Veep” star Tony Hale played host, entertaining the crowd with a few good quips. “Our next presenter and I did an episode of ‘ER’ together in 2009,” he giggled as he introduced Angela Bassett. “I think it meant a lot more to me than it did to her.” 

Bassett presented the award for production design to Hannah Beachler for her work on “Black Panther.”

