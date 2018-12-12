×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

John Cena on WWE’s Acceptance by Hollywood and the Professional Sports World

By

Mike's Most Recent Stories

View All
John CenaSports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Dec 2018
CREDIT: David Buchan/REX/Shutterstock

John Cena says the WWE is finally getting the attention it deserves by Hollywood and the professional sports world.

“I’m just glad that no longer are we looked down upon, not only by the sport industry, but by the performing arts industry,” Cena told Variety on Tuesday night in Beverly Hills at Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year Awards, where the “Bumblebee” star received the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award.

Recognized by Sports Illustrated for his efforts that go beyond the WWE ring, Cena involves himself with the Make-A-Wish Foundation (granting over 500 wishes) as well as anti-bullying, equality, cancer awareness, and support of the troops causes.

“I think nowadays, athletes are understanding that and literally it’s all just sports entertainment,” Cena said, “Which I am very grateful for because years ago I wouldn’t have been any way legitimized by sport.”

2018 National League MVP, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, was on hand to present the performer of the year to Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams. Yelich acknowledged that it was an extremely difficult year for the community he grew up in.

Related

“I’m from Thousand Oaks and I’ve been to the bar where the shooting happened,” said Yelich of his efforts with California Strong. “It hit close to home and being from the area, it felt like a sense of duty to step up and just try to help people out when they needed it the most.”

With six big league seasons under his belt, the rising baseball superstar understands how the role of an athlete requires the ability to contribute off the field. “We’re fortunate enough to be in a position to where we can impact people’s lives positively,” Yelich said, “And if you use that platform in the right way, you can do a lot of good for a lot of people. I think that’s what we’ve been trying to do.”

SI also honored New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara with the breakout of the year award.

Alvin KamaraSports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Dec 2018
CREDIT: David Buchan/REX/Shutterstock

“You get recognized for all the things that you do on the field, but it’s really what you do off the field that’s fulfilling,” Kamara said.

Kamara also praised Colin Kaepernick. “It takes a special person to be able to do that, to basically sacrifice their livelihood for the sake of the progress,” he said.

Coming off their third NBA Championship in four years, the Golden State Warriors were named sportsperson of the year, with the team’s owners Peter Guber and Joe Lacob accepting the award on behalf of the organization. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant took time before their game against the Toronto Raptors to send a message from the team’s facility in Oakland.

Other honorees included gymnast Rachael Denhollander (inspiration of the year award) and 13-year-old swimmer Leah Hayes (sportskid of the year award).

The 2018 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards air on NBCSN on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

More Scene

  • John CenaSports Illustrated Sportsperson of the

    John Cena on WWE's Acceptance by Hollywood and the Professional Sports World

    John Cena says the WWE is finally getting the attention it deserves by Hollywood and the professional sports world. “I’m just glad that no longer are we looked down upon, not only by the sport industry, but by the performing arts industry,” Cena told Variety on Tuesday night in Beverly Hills at Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of [...]

  • Steve Carell Welcome to Marwen

    Steve Carell on New Film 'Welcome to Marwen' and Reprising His 'Anchorman' Character

    In 2000, Mark Hogancamp was nearly beaten to death by five men outside of a bar. Left with brain damage and little money to afford therapy, Hogancamp began creating miniature doll versions of himself, his friends, and his attackers as a way to cope. This true story inspired the 2010 documentary “Marwencol” and the upcoming [...]

  • Christian Bale'Vice' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    Christian Bale Recalls Meeting Donald Trump: 'He Thought I Was Bruce Wayne'

    With Christian Bale‘s latest film, “Vice,” a political dramedy, it’s inevitable ties will be drawn between the film and the current political administration and its chief, President Donald Trump. On the red carpet for the premiere of “Vice,” Bale, who stars as former Vice President Dick Cheney, shared that he met the current president while [...]

  • Amy Poehler Is Ready for a

    Amy Poehler Is Ready for a 'Parks and Rec' Reunion

    Is Amy Poehler just getting our hopes up? We hope not, because the funny lady tells Variety that she’s ready for a “Parks and Recreation” reunion. “I am technically available,” Poehler said on Monday at Smart Girls’ 10th anniversary celebration dinner. “I have like six of Leslie’s blazers in my closet, so anytime.” “Parks and Recreation” [...]

  • Meredith Walker, Rashida Jones, Amy Poehler,

    Inside Amy Poehler's Smart Girls 10th Anniversary Dinner (EXCLUSIVE)

    “I’ve made an observation I’d like to share. I’m the only one that’s eaten my crab cake,” joked Amy Poehler as she addressed the room during the round robin introductions being made at her Smart Girls 10th anniversary dinner on Monday night. The 16 women at the table, who were so enthralled in the conversation [...]

  • Alfonso Cuaron, Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de

    Alfonso Cuaron Says 'Roma' Is Better in Theaters

    Director Alfonso Cuaron opted to work with Netflix for his latest film “Roma,” but the decorated filmmaker isn’t discounting the importance of a big-screen viewing. “The complete experience of ‘Roma’ is unquestionably in a movie theater,” Cuaron said Monday night at the Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles for the premiere of “Roma.”  The streaming giant did [...]

  • Dylan O'Brien, Justin Theroux, Angela Bassett,

    Travis Knight on Getting the Call to Direct ‘Bumblebee’: ‘Did You Guys Get The Right Number?’

    “Bumblebee” director Travis Knight admits he couldn’t believe it when Paramount Studios and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura called him two years ago, asking him to helm the upcoming “Transformers” movie. “My initial question was, ‘Did you guys get the right number?'” Knight joked at Sunday’s premiere of “Bumblebee” at the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. “You’ve seen [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad