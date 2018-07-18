Jessica Biel Closes Her Kid-Friendly Au Fudge Restaurant

By

Tara's Most Recent Stories

View All
'The Sinner' film premiere
CREDIT: Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

After two years of prime Melrose occupancy, Jessica Biel’s kid-friendly “Au Fudge” closed its doors as of last Sunday.

The Emmy nominated star and executive producer of “The Sinner” took to Twitter and Instagram to share the news on Monday night. She wrote: “While this is the end of an era, it’s also the beginning of a new chapter for @aufudge. We are so very proud of the happy place we created for families and the community we were a part of.”

She continued: “Going forward, Au Fudge will be available for private events and please stay tuned for #AuFudgeCamp news! We have so much love for our Au Fudge family.”

The Au Fudge CAMP (Center for Art Music and Play) offers weekly classes for children ranging in age from four months to eight years. Courses include Toddler Dance and Yoga and French Music that parents can participate in as well.

The restaurant, whose menu ranged from chicken nuggets to churro sliders, is located near popular West Hollywood restaurants Gracias Madre and Craig’s and opened on March 4, 2016. It was initially pitched as a luxe “Soho House for Kids” but evolved into a less exclusive kid- friendly eatery after opening. Though chef Kris Morningstar was brought in last January to revamp the menu, Biel told Jimmy Kimmel in 2017, “We’re not making any money.”

More Scene

  • 'The Sinner' film premiere

    Jessica Biel Closes Her Kid-Friendly Au Fudge Restaurant

    After two years of prime Melrose occupancy, Jessica Biel’s kid-friendly “Au Fudge” closed its doors as of last Sunday. The Emmy nominated star and executive producer of “The Sinner” took to Twitter and Instagram to share the news on Monday night. She wrote: “While this is the end of an era, it’s also the beginning […]

  • Comedy Converstion with L to R:

    Just for Laughs Festival Honors Tiffany Haddish, Hannah Gadsby, More

    After two years of prime Melrose occupancy, Jessica Biel’s kid-friendly “Au Fudge” closed its doors as of last Sunday. The Emmy nominated star and executive producer of “The Sinner” took to Twitter and Instagram to share the news on Monday night. She wrote: “While this is the end of an era, it’s also the beginning […]

  • Paul Krassner Memoir Illustration

    Paul Krassner on Resisting With Humor

    After two years of prime Melrose occupancy, Jessica Biel’s kid-friendly “Au Fudge” closed its doors as of last Sunday. The Emmy nominated star and executive producer of “The Sinner” took to Twitter and Instagram to share the news on Monday night. She wrote: “While this is the end of an era, it’s also the beginning […]

  • Just for Laughs Festival Montreal

    Just for Laughs Festival Is the Coachella of Comedy

    After two years of prime Melrose occupancy, Jessica Biel’s kid-friendly “Au Fudge” closed its doors as of last Sunday. The Emmy nominated star and executive producer of “The Sinner” took to Twitter and Instagram to share the news on Monday night. She wrote: “While this is the end of an era, it’s also the beginning […]

  • National Comedy Center Set To Open

    National Comedy Center Set To Open During Lucille Ball Fest

    After two years of prime Melrose occupancy, Jessica Biel’s kid-friendly “Au Fudge” closed its doors as of last Sunday. The Emmy nominated star and executive producer of “The Sinner” took to Twitter and Instagram to share the news on Monday night. She wrote: “While this is the end of an era, it’s also the beginning […]

  • Carter Hudson, John Singleton, Angela LewisFX's

    John Singleton on Disney-Fox Deal: 'You Gotta Let FX Be What It Is'

    After two years of prime Melrose occupancy, Jessica Biel’s kid-friendly “Au Fudge” closed its doors as of last Sunday. The Emmy nominated star and executive producer of “The Sinner” took to Twitter and Instagram to share the news on Monday night. She wrote: “While this is the end of an era, it’s also the beginning […]

  • Kevin Durant Lindsey Vonn

    Kevin Durant, Lindsey Vonn to Keynote Variety's Sports & Entertainment Breakfast

    After two years of prime Melrose occupancy, Jessica Biel’s kid-friendly “Au Fudge” closed its doors as of last Sunday. The Emmy nominated star and executive producer of “The Sinner” took to Twitter and Instagram to share the news on Monday night. She wrote: “While this is the end of an era, it’s also the beginning […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad