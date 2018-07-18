Jessica Biel Closes Her Kid-Friendly Au Fudge Restaurant

After two years of prime Melrose occupancy, Jessica Biel’s kid-friendly “Au Fudge” closed its doors as of last Sunday.

The Emmy nominated star and executive producer of “The Sinner” took to Twitter and Instagram to share the news on Monday night. She wrote: “While this is the end of an era, it’s also the beginning of a new chapter for @aufudge. We are so very proud of the happy place we created for families and the community we were a part of.”

She continued: “Going forward, Au Fudge will be available for private events and please stay tuned for #AuFudgeCamp news! We have so much love for our Au Fudge family.”

The Au Fudge CAMP (Center for Art Music and Play) offers weekly classes for children ranging in age from four months to eight years. Courses include Toddler Dance and Yoga and French Music that parents can participate in as well.

The restaurant, whose menu ranged from chicken nuggets to churro sliders, is located near popular West Hollywood restaurants Gracias Madre and Craig’s and opened on March 4, 2016. It was initially pitched as a luxe “Soho House for Kids” but evolved into a less exclusive kid- friendly eatery after opening. Though chef Kris Morningstar was brought in last January to revamp the menu, Biel told Jimmy Kimmel in 2017, “We’re not making any money.”