Jerry Seinfeld on Louis C.K.'s Return to Stand-Up: 'It's His Thing to Figure Out'

Jerry SeinfeldGood + Foundation Benefit: An Evening of Comedy and Music, Inside, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2018
Jerry Seinfeld is a celebrated comic, entertainer and actor, but even he isn’t sure how Louis C.K. should handle his career after he publicly admitted to sexual harassment last year. After FX cancelled a production deal with him last November when the allegations first broke, the comedian had stayed away from the spotlight, until his recent unannounced performance at New York City’s Comedy Cellar.

“It’s his thing to figure out the path,” Seinfeld told Variety at the GOOD+ Foundation Benefit in NYC on Wednesday night at Carnegie Hall. “I don’t know the path to take.”

C.K. certainly wasn’t on the bill for the annual charity benefit, which was founded by Jessica Seinfeld and raises funds for programs that support, education and training to fathers and families living in poverty. The “Riding in Cars With Comedians” host said he wrangled the comedic talent for his wife’s charity benefit, which included sets from Leslie Jones, Gad Elmaleh and Sebastian Maniscalco. “I did the comedians because I know all the comedians,” he said. “We tend to travel in packs.”

After his set, Seinfeld paid tribute to his wife, whose birthday fell on the same night as her benefit. Seth Meyers (who swapped in as emcee for Michael Strahan midway through the evening) helped present her with a huge bouquet of white roses as the former “Seinfeld” star led the audience, which included Tiffany Haddish, Chris Rock and Chrissy Teigen, in a rendition of “Happy Birthday” to his wife.

Family is clearly important to Seinfeld, who was excited that his wife’s 14-year-old charity, which began as Baby Buggy, is shifting their focus to helping fathers. “I like that the foundation has changed its focus to this aspect,” he told Variety. “I think it’s been powerfully effective. 25,000 fathers are now in relationships with their children that did not exist before. That’s an unbelievable change in the dynamic of a community.”

John Legend Good + Foundation Benefit: An Evening of Comedy and Music, Inside, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2018

In addition to stellar comedy performances, John Legend and Common took the stage, first performing separately then closing the show together with their Oscar-winning “Glory.” Legend admitted to the crowd that he was “still basking” in his history-making EGOT win. He was the first African American man to score the honor and one of the youngest, at 39 years old.

Legend remarked that his friend Common was just missing a Tony award win to join the coveted EGOT club. “He has an EGO,” Legend laughed. “A big one!” Common added. After the starry show, the party continued during a post-performance fete, where Naomi Watts and Amy Schumer stopped by to support the foundation.

