You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jennifer Garner Imagines a Future When Sexual Assault Is No Longer ‘Committed With Impunity’

By

Senior Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jennifer GarnerThe Rape Foundation Annual Brunch, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Oct 2018
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutt

While Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh were not mentioned at Sunday’s Rape Foundation Brunch in Los Angeles, there’s no doubt that the recent events surrounding the Supreme Court confirmation were on everyone’s minds.

The annual fundraiser benefits the Rape Treatment Center and Stuart House at Santa Monica-UCLA Medical Center for adult and child victims of sexual assault.

“It is so evident that we need to change the attitudes and conditions and the culture that renders so many victims silent and alone with their trauma,” this year’s honoree Jennifer Garner said. “We must make a commitment as a community and as a country to ensure that there are always safe places for victims to turn to for help.

“This is one of the most important remedies for the silence that has surrounded these crimes for centuries,” she continued. “The Rape Treatment Center and Stuart House are beacons of hope in a time that calls us to seek out and move as one towards light, where victims are heard and believed and their stories are proven to be true. Imagine the cultural shift when belief is the norm and sexual assault is no longer a crime committed with impunity.’

Related

The brunch, which took place on the grounds of Ron Burkle’s Green Acres estate, also included remarks from several rape survivors, including a pre-teen who turned to Stuart House two years ago after disclosing that she was being sexually abused by her stepfather.

“I wanted to be here today to thank my Stuart House team,” the young girl said. “They believed in me when no one else did. They supported me when I felt alone. They stood by me through everything and they helped me find my voice. Some people said I was too young to stand up on this stage today but I really wanted to be here to honor them and to thank all of you for giving me Stuart House because I wouldn’t be standing here today without it. Thank you.”

David Schwimmer emceed the event as he has done for several years. Rape Treatment Center founder Gail Abarbanel first approached Schwimmer about getting involved when he was on “Friends.”

“She said traditionally historically all the discussion about rape and around sexual assault has been targeted towards women, what they could do, where could they go, how could they prevent being assaulted, but she also said it’s important to her that we reach men,” Schwimmer recalled to Variety. “And she said to me, ‘I think you’re the guy to do that.’…More and more victims are coming forward, which is terrific, but it also means there is more demand for more resources because we can’t keep up with the number of victims we’re seeing.

“I have friends [and] relatives who are survivors,” Schwimmer said. “I think it’s more prevalent than people have wanted to accept but it’s one in four girls and one in six boys. The good news is that the awareness is growing and hopefully more people are putting their time and energy and their resources into treating and helping victims.”

Others at the benefit included Eric McCormack, Beth Behrs, Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Saffron Burrows, Sarah Drew, Tina Knowles and congressman Adam Schiff.

More Scene

  • Jennifer GarnerThe Rape Foundation Annual Brunch,

    Jennifer Garner Imagines a Future When Sexual Assault Is No Longer 'Committed With Impunity'

    While Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh were not mentioned at Sunday’s Rape Foundation Brunch in Los Angeles, there’s no doubt that the recent events surrounding the Supreme Court confirmation were on everyone’s minds. The annual fundraiser benefits the Rape Treatment Center and Stuart House at Santa Monica-UCLA Medical Center for adult and child […]

  • Robert De NiroCarousel of Hope Ball,

    Robert De Niro Takes a Jab at Brett Kavanaugh

    While Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh were not mentioned at Sunday’s Rape Foundation Brunch in Los Angeles, there’s no doubt that the recent events surrounding the Supreme Court confirmation were on everyone’s minds. The annual fundraiser benefits the Rape Treatment Center and Stuart House at Santa Monica-UCLA Medical Center for adult and child […]

  • Fernando Grediaga, Daniela Demesa, Marina De

    New York Film Festival: 'Roma' Receives Two-Minute Standing Ovation

    While Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh were not mentioned at Sunday’s Rape Foundation Brunch in Los Angeles, there’s no doubt that the recent events surrounding the Supreme Court confirmation were on everyone’s minds. The annual fundraiser benefits the Rape Treatment Center and Stuart House at Santa Monica-UCLA Medical Center for adult and child […]

  • Peter Dinklage

    Peter Dinklage Wasn't Always a Fan of Hervé Villechaize

    While Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh were not mentioned at Sunday’s Rape Foundation Brunch in Los Angeles, there’s no doubt that the recent events surrounding the Supreme Court confirmation were on everyone’s minds. The annual fundraiser benefits the Rape Treatment Center and Stuart House at Santa Monica-UCLA Medical Center for adult and child […]

  • '13 Reasons Why' Has 'Eerie' Similarities

    '13 Reasons Why' Producers on the Series' 'Eerie' Similarities to Brett Kavanaugh Hearings

    While Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh were not mentioned at Sunday’s Rape Foundation Brunch in Los Angeles, there’s no doubt that the recent events surrounding the Supreme Court confirmation were on everyone’s minds. The annual fundraiser benefits the Rape Treatment Center and Stuart House at Santa Monica-UCLA Medical Center for adult and child […]

  • CLAIRE FOY as Janet Armstrong in

    'First Man': Astronauts' Wives Just as Heroic as Their Husbands, Says Neil Armstrong's Son

    While Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh were not mentioned at Sunday’s Rape Foundation Brunch in Los Angeles, there’s no doubt that the recent events surrounding the Supreme Court confirmation were on everyone’s minds. The annual fundraiser benefits the Rape Treatment Center and Stuart House at Santa Monica-UCLA Medical Center for adult and child […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad