Jenni Konner Talks Lena Dunham Split: ‘It’s Such a Positive Step’

Jennifer Konner and Lena DunhamThe Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 01 May 2017
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Lena Dunham and her producing partner Jenni Konner may have split in July for their own individual production deals at HBO, but Konner insists there are no hard feelings between her and her fellow “Girls” co-creator.

“We’re both so happy about it,” Konner told Variety at the Wednesday night premiere of HBO’s “Camping,” the duo’s last project together before splitting. “It’s such a positive step for both of us. It’s almost like just moving to another chapter rather than being sad about it.”

Dunham wasn’t in attendance the premiere, explaining on Instagram that she was in too much pain from her fibromyalgia and endometriosis. “I’ve spent a lot of time in the hospital the last few weeks, trying to handle my symptoms so I would be able to promote this show I love so much with these people I love so much,” she wrote. “But my illness — which has taken a lot of different forms over the years — has made working challenging at best and scar at worst.”

Jennifer Garner stars in “Camping,” marking the actress’ return to television since “Alias” ended 12 years ago. In the series, based on the British show of the same name, Garner portrays a neurotic mother set on planning the perfect wilderness getaway for her friends and family.

Juliette Lewis, Jennifer Garner and David Tennant'Camping' TV series premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Oct 2018
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

“I never didn’t want to do TV,” Garner told reporters on the forest-themed carpet, adding, “Nobody really thinks about TV versus movie at all anymore. I think you just take the job that is set in front of you that is the most enticing, and this was the one.”

Garner is no stranger to the wilderness — she actually has her own beehives and treated the cast and crew to homemade honey.

Garner’s on-screen husband David Tennant might not have his co-star’s green thumb, but he said he still related to playing an awkward dad. Dressed in water shoes, baggy shorts, and a matching khaki bucket hat, Tennant’s “Camping” character is the epitome of uncool. The former “Doctor Who” star said he felt a sort of freedom that came with the goofiness.

“I feel like I spend a lot of time playing characters where I have to pretend to be a lot cooler and more self-assured than I actually am,” Tennant said. “There was something liberating in not having to worry about that.”

As for Tennant’s “Doctor Who” legacy, he said he’s a big fan of Jodie Whittaker, the show’s 13th doctor. Though he recognizes the significance of her being the first female doctor, he said her acting ability is what makes Whittaker so impressive.

“Camping” premieres Oct. 14 on HBO.

