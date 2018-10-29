You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

James Cromwell: ‘There Will be Blood in the Streets’ if Trump Isn’t Stopped

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
James Cromwell4th Annual Carney Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Oct 2018
CREDIT: AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock

Though James Cromwell was honored at the fourth annual Carney Awards for his work as a character actor, the industry veteran has worked as a political activist his entire career.

On the red carpet at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, Calif., he candidly shared his thoughts about the current political climate.

“This is nascent fascism. We always had a turnkey, totalitarian state — all we needed was an excuse, and all the institutions were in place to turn this into pure fascism,” Cromwell told Variety on Sunday night. “If we don’t stop [President Trump] now, then we will have a revolution for real. Then there will be blood in the streets.”

Cromwell later echoed his statement during his acceptance speech for one of the six Carney Awards given out that night.

“We’re living in very curious times, and something is coming up which is desperately important to this country and to this planet, and that is an election, in which hopefully in some measure we are going to take back our democracy,” Cromwell said. “We will have a government that represents us and not the donor class. We will cut through the corruption, [and] we won’t have to do what comes next, which is either a non-violent revolution or a violent one, because this has got to end.”

Related

Named after the late actor Art Carney, the Carney Awards recognize Hollywood’s leading character actors for their work in theater, film, and television. Joe MortonJessica WalterJoe Pantoliano, Bruce Greenwood, and M. Emmet Walsh were also honored at this year’s event.

Host Patton Oswalt started the evening on a lighter note, catering his jokes to the crowd of character actors. If they really wanted to honor character actors, he joked, they should have hosted the show in a single trailer in Palmdale at 4 a.m.

However, Oswalt also made sure to acknowledge the accomplished careers of the evening’s honorees. Of the six award recipients, past characters include a turncoat futuristic revolutionary in “Matrix,” the captain of the USS Enterprise in “Star Trek” and the iconic Lucille Bluth from “Arrested Development.”

As Lucille, Walter said she her job was to flesh out the storylines revolving around the show’s lead Jason Bateman, highlighting the importance of character actors in rounding out many of today’s popular television shows and movies.

“Webster’s dictionary says that character actors specialize in playing eccentric and unusual people. Not all supporting actors do that, but character actors do,” she told Variety. “In a lot of shows, the character actors fill out the picture.”

In between speeches were performances from pop-singer Lily Meola and jazz singer Danny Most who sang during the in memoriam. The evening concluded in a town hall discussion with all of the honorees and a cocktail party in the lobby.

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More Scene

  • James Cromwell4th Annual Carney Awards, Arrivals,

    James Cromwell: 'There Will be Blood in the Streets' if Trump Isn't Stopped

    Though James Cromwell was honored at the fourth annual Carney Awards for his work as a character actor, the industry veteran has worked as a political activist his entire career. On the red carpet at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, Calif., he candidly shared his thoughts about the current political climate. “This is […]

  • Demi MooreFriendly House Lunch, Arrivals, Los

    Demi Moore Opens Up About Her Recovery: 'I Just Never Felt Good Enough'

    Though James Cromwell was honored at the fourth annual Carney Awards for his work as a character actor, the industry veteran has worked as a political activist his entire career. On the red carpet at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, Calif., he candidly shared his thoughts about the current political climate. “This is […]

  • Emilia ClarkeBritish Academy Britannia Awards, Los

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke Did the Robot During One of Her Auditions

    Though James Cromwell was honored at the fourth annual Carney Awards for his work as a character actor, the industry veteran has worked as a political activist his entire career. On the red carpet at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, Calif., he candidly shared his thoughts about the current political climate. “This is […]

  • Sir Ringo StarrThe Paley Honors: A

    Why Ringo Starr Won't Stop Touring

    Though James Cromwell was honored at the fourth annual Carney Awards for his work as a character actor, the industry veteran has worked as a political activist his entire career. On the red carpet at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, Calif., he candidly shared his thoughts about the current political climate. “This is […]

  • Bert Salke, Jennifer Salke and Rob

    Rob Lowe Presents Jennifer and Bert Salke With Hollywood Humanitarian Award

    Though James Cromwell was honored at the fourth annual Carney Awards for his work as a character actor, the industry veteran has worked as a political activist his entire career. On the red carpet at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, Calif., he candidly shared his thoughts about the current political climate. “This is […]

  • Michael Chiklis, Yen Tan Cory Michael

    NewFest Opens With AIDS Drama; Michael Chiklis Recalls Epidemic's Early Days

    Though James Cromwell was honored at the fourth annual Carney Awards for his work as a character actor, the industry veteran has worked as a political activist his entire career. On the red carpet at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, Calif., he candidly shared his thoughts about the current political climate. “This is […]

  • Lesley StahlCourage in Journalism awards ceremony,

    Lesley Stahl, MSNBC Boss Phil Griffin Weigh in on Trump's Attacks on the Media

    Though James Cromwell was honored at the fourth annual Carney Awards for his work as a character actor, the industry veteran has worked as a political activist his entire career. On the red carpet at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, Calif., he candidly shared his thoughts about the current political climate. “This is […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad