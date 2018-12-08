×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hillary Clinton Attends Opening of Broadway’s ‘Network’

By

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hillary Clinton'Network' play opening night, New York, USA - 06 Dec 2018
CREDIT: Paul Zimmerman/REX/Shutterstock

A 1976 film might not be expected to translate seamlessly to Broadway in 2018, but for the cast and creative team behind “Network,” which premiered Thursday night with Hillary Clinton in the audience, the story still feels uncomfortably close to home.

“It was a satire then, and now it’s documentary realism,” said Lee Hall, who adapted the screenplay for the stage. “That’s the tragedy behind the play, and that’s why it was worth revisiting.” For Hall, the transfer from the National Theatre in London to the Belasco in New York has thrown those differences into even starker relief: “We’re a few blocks away from Fox News, half a mile away from Trump Tower – this is a very, very different reality than the one we played in London.”

Having idolized “Network” screenwriter Paddy Chayefsky for decades, Hall saw his job as that of “Paddy’s number one fan” as well as his interpreter. “I went to look at a lot of his writing that didn’t get used in the film, and things he wrote after the event, and I tried to embroider that into the screenplay,” he explained. “It’s been a sort of laboratory job of just trying to fit everything together and also give it the benefit of his own hindsight – things he said about it that he would like to clarify. It’s been a job of curation as much as writing.”

Related

When Hall first revisited the screenplay years ago, he realized it was “made for the theater” – and thousands of miles away, Tony Goldwyn came to the same conclusion at the same time. He’d been asked to take part in one of Jason Reitman’s legendary Live Reads at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, reading for Max Schumaker (the role he’s now playing on Broadway) opposite Aaron Sorkin as Howard Beale. “We had a great cast, a great audience, and we had a lot of fun, and I said, ‘This is a piece of theater,’” Goldwyn told Variety.

He immediately called his agent to ask who had the rights to the 1976 film, only to learn that Ivo van Hove was about to stage it in London. When Bryan Cranston emailed to say they’d love to have him for the New York transfer, he couldn’t refuse – even if it meant being written out of the final episode of “Chambers” to make the dates work.

So, what made the script so irresistible? “The biggest thing to me is this idea of anger,” Goldwyn said. “I think anger has become the currency in our current culture, our media, our politics – and it’s been there, but President Trump really made it into a tradeable currency. It’s been given free license, and it’s very, very dangerous. This play is a testament to that.”

Van Hove agreed. “‘Mad as hell,’” he said, quoting Beale’s famous catchphrase. “People are mad as hell all over the world. Fake news, news becoming infotainment – all the elements are there. For me, it became so relevant for today.”

For Tatiana Maslany, who plays ambitious TV exec Diana, the story has remained unfortunately timely in another way. “With Diana’s character specifically – we would think that we’re past the point where we need to see a ferocious young woman who’s going after what she wants, but that still is a revolutionary character,” Maslany told Variety. “She’s still banging her head against the wall of men who are like, ‘We’re going to keep the status quo and do the thing we know is good,’ even when she knows she can do something better.”

Cranston was likewise attracted to the production for its resonance today. The “Breaking Bad” star explained that when he’s deciding which projects to take on, “I don’t look at it from a sense of the medium. I don’t go, ‘I wanna do more TV’ or ‘I wanna do a play.’ I look at it from a sense of what is available to me: ‘What is the story? Is it compelling? Is it important? Am I moved by it?’ And if those answers are yes, then I’m interested.”

“Network” met all of those criteria. “We’re in a world that is reverberating with the messaging that Paddy Chayefsky put forth – about being addicted to our technology, about fake news, about trusting one source for your news, about not reading, not investigating,” Cranston said. “It encompasses so much, and he does it in such an entertaining way – I couldn’t refuse.”

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Film

  • Varèse Sarabande, King of Soundtrack Labels,

    Varèse Sarabande, King of the Soundtrack Labels, Still Keeping Score at 40

    Varèse Sarabande, renowned as Hollywood’s preeminent soundtrack label, celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, going into its fifth decade under new ownership — Concord Music acquired the label in February — while renewing its goal of presenting the best of movie and TV music, both current and past. According to label VP and veteran producer [...]

  • Hillary Clinton'Network' play opening night, New

    Hillary Clinton Attends Opening of Broadway's 'Network'

    A 1976 film might not be expected to translate seamlessly to Broadway in 2018, but for the cast and creative team behind “Network,” which premiered Thursday night with Hillary Clinton in the audience, the story still feels uncomfortably close to home. “It was a satire then, and now it’s documentary realism,” said Lee Hall, who [...]

  • Photo by Carlos Somonte

    Netflix Expanding Alfonso Cuaron's 'Roma' to 600 Locations

    Netflix will expand Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” to more than 100 theaters in the United States and will open the awards contender in more than 500 theaters internationally in over 40 countries. Netflix will start streaming the awards contender on Dec. 14. Its announcement of the specifics of the expansion Friday indicates that the company wants [...]

  • Aretha Franklin Documentary 'Amazing Grace' Bought

    Aretha Franklin Documentary 'Amazing Grace' Bought by Neon

    Neon has acquired the North American rights to the Aretha Franklin documentary “Amazing Grace,” a month after the movie premiered at DOC NYC. Neon said it’s planning an early 2019 theatrical release. The film, shot in 1972 by Sydney Pollack at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles, was originally planned by Warner [...]

  • Wanda Sykes Ken Jeong Kristen Wiig

    Who Should Replace Kevin Hart as Oscars Host?

    Less than two days after announcing Kevin Hart as its Oscar host, the Academy is already on the look-out for a replacement, following widespread protests about Hart’s homophobic past tweets. Many are turning to “Saturday Night Live” actresses Kate McKinnon and Kristen Wiig as possible solutions, while others are looking to proven veterans like Ellen [...]

  • Directors Choice: Erik Matti on ‘Once

    Directors Choice: Erik Matti on ‘Once Upon A Time In America’

    At the Macao festival’s popular Director’s Choice strand, contemporary filmmakers are asked to choose one genre film that has had an impact on them. Three Asian filmmakers were asked to choose non-Asian films, while non-Asian filmmakers were asked to select Asian films. The Philippines’ Erik Matti chose Sergio Leone’s “Once Upon A Time In America.” [...]

  • Macau Cinematic Heritage Showcased in Photo

    Macau's Cinematic Heritage Showcased in Photo Exhibition

    Macau’s architectural heritage is showcased in a new photographic exhibition, Experience Macao Cinematic Style. It is timed to coincide with the opening today of the 3rd edition of the International Film Festival and Awards Macao. Organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office, the exhibition includes pictures taken by a 15-strong mix of professional photographers and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad