×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Giorgio’s Nightclub to Make Palm Springs Film Festival Debut at Mr. Lyons

By

Senior Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Adam Bravin, Bryan Rabin
CREDIT: Tyler Curtis

Giorgio’s is heading to the desert.

Bryan Rabin and Adam Bravin will transform the iconic Mr. Lyons in Palm Springs into their legendary Giorgio’s discotheque following the opening night gala of the Palms Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 3.

“We have been looking for the right opportunity to bring Giorgio’s to the desert,” Rabin tells Variety. “I love the glamour of the desert, the sexy nights, the architecture and the deep history of Palm Spring as Hollywood’s playground. So many of our clients will be in town and Mr. Lyons fits the bill in every way as a location so it’s one of those perfect moments.”

Launched more than five years ago, Giorgio’s — named after music producer Giorgio Moroder, aka “The Father of Disco” — takes place on Saturday nights at the Standard hotel on Sunset Boulevard. Guests have included Beyoncé, Emma Stone, Alan Cumming, Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, Kerry Washington, Drew Barrymore, Henry Cavill, Mick Jagger, Robyn, Frank Ocean, Kylie Minogue and fashion designers Zac Posen, Olivier Theyskens, Prabal Gurung and Monique Lhuillier.

The Palm Springs pop-up begins at 10 p.m.

Honorees at this year’s festival opening night gala include Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”), Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”), Glenn Close (“The Wife”), Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”), Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”), Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”), Timothée Chalamet (“Beautiful Boy”) and “Green Book.”

On Jan. 4, “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler will receive the Creative Impact in Directing Award as part of Variety’s annual 10 Directors to Watch brunch at the Parker Palm Springs.

Popular on Variety

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

More Music

  • Adam Bravin, Bryan Rabin

    Giorgio's Nightclub to Make Palm Springs Film Festival Debut at Mr. Lyons

    Giorgio’s is heading to the desert. Bryan Rabin and Adam Bravin will transform the iconic Mr. Lyons in Palm Springs into their legendary Giorgio’s discotheque following the opening night gala of the Palms Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 3. “We have been looking for the right opportunity to bring Giorgio’s to the desert,” Rabin [...]

  • Aretha Franklin Clinton inauguration

    Tyler Perry to Host Aretha Franklin Tribute Special for CBS, Recording Academy

    Filmmaker Tyler Perry is set to host a concert tribute to Aretha Franklin that will air as a special next year on CBS. “Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul” will be taped Jan. 13 at the Shrine Auditorium. Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Alessia Cara, Kelly Clarkson, Common, Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, [...]

  • Go Country on 405

    Meet Go Country's Saul Levine, Los Angeles' Last Radio Pioneer Who's 405-Famous

    The name Saul Levine might not ring a bell, but anyone who’s driven on the 405 between Wilshire and Santa Monica Blvd. has undoubtedly seen the billboard for his KKGO Go Country 105 radio station, which sits atop the headquarters of Mount Wilson FM Broadcasters, Inc. (named after the local peak where he built his [...]

  • Nicki MinajCFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Dinner,

    Nicki Minaj Joins 'Angry Birds Movie 2' Voice Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

    Nicki Minaj has joined “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” Variety has learned exclusively. The Sony Animation sequel hits theaters on Aug. 16, 2019. Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader, Danny McBride, and Peter Dinklage will all reprise their roles from the first film. They are joined by Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, [...]

  • Biggest Celebrity Deaths of 2018

    In Memoriam: Movie, TV and Music Stars We Lost in 2018

    Every year, the Oscars, Emmys and Grammys must choose which notable performers and creators to memorialize in their In Memoriam segments, and the three organizations will have many talented entertainers to remember at 2019’s ceremonies. The past year saw the loss of celebrated stars of the big screen, such “Smokey and the Bandit” star Burt Reynolds, [...]

  • Panic at the Disco! Frontman Brendon

    Celebs Recount Fond Video Game Memories

    For many people, the holidays bring with them fond memories of video game firsts: time playing with your family, new gaming systems revealed amidst shredded papers and squeals of delight, long snowbound days lounging through a favorite title. Over the summer, we asked Twitter for their favorite memories and were awarded with lovely stories of [...]

  • MadonnaThe Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the

    Madonna Signs With Public Relations Vet Kelly Bush Novak

    Madonna has a new public relations team. The singer has signed with Kelly Bush Novak of ID, whose clients include Serena Williams, Alfonso Cuarón, Ben Stiller, Pamela Adlon, Cynthia Erivo, Hannah Gadsby, Ellen Page, Janelle Monáe, and David Oyelowo, among many others. Bush Novak founded ID in 1993 and the company, which has offices in New York [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad