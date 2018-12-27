Giorgio’s Nightclub to Make Palm Springs Film Festival Debut at Mr. Lyons

Giorgio’s is heading to the desert.

Bryan Rabin and Adam Bravin will transform the iconic Mr. Lyons in Palm Springs into their legendary Giorgio’s discotheque following the opening night gala of the Palms Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 3.

“We have been looking for the right opportunity to bring Giorgio’s to the desert,” Rabin tells Variety. “I love the glamour of the desert, the sexy nights, the architecture and the deep history of Palm Spring as Hollywood’s playground. So many of our clients will be in town and Mr. Lyons fits the bill in every way as a location so it’s one of those perfect moments.”

Launched more than five years ago, Giorgio’s — named after music producer Giorgio Moroder, aka “The Father of Disco” — takes place on Saturday nights at the Standard hotel on Sunset Boulevard. Guests have included Beyoncé, Emma Stone, Alan Cumming, Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, Kerry Washington, Drew Barrymore, Henry Cavill, Mick Jagger, Robyn, Frank Ocean, Kylie Minogue and fashion designers Zac Posen, Olivier Theyskens, Prabal Gurung and Monique Lhuillier.

The Palm Springs pop-up begins at 10 p.m.

Honorees at this year’s festival opening night gala include Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”), Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”), Glenn Close (“The Wife”), Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”), Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”), Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”), Timothée Chalamet (“Beautiful Boy”) and “Green Book.”

On Jan. 4, “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler will receive the Creative Impact in Directing Award as part of Variety’s annual 10 Directors to Watch brunch at the Parker Palm Springs.