You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Game of Thrones’: Will Joe Jonas Appear on Final Season With Fiancee Sophie Turner?

By

Senior Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in the front rowLouis Vuitton show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 02 Oct 2018
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas may be engaged to “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, but that doesn’t mean the JoBro will be popping up in the final season of the HBO fantasy drama.

“I would have done it in a heartbeat, but unfortunately, it’s not going to happen,” Jonas told Variety on Tuesday night at the Fendi Mania party at the Fendi boutique in Beverly Hills, Calif. “That would have been amazing. I would have loved it.”

“GoT” wrapped Season 8 wrapped in July. No premiere date has been announced, but it’s expected to air sometime in the first half of 2019.

“I can’t wait for it to come back and I don’t want to know any spoilers,” Jonas said. “Sophie won’t tell me and she knows if she told me I would be so heartbroken because I’m such a big fan of the show. I’d be pissed.”

It’s been awhile since Jonas has acted, but said “the itch” is creeping back after watching his brother Nick Jonas’ acting career rev up. “It’s inspiring,” he said of his younger brother’s work, which includes the recent box office hit “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

Joe does have his eye on David Chase’s “Sopranos” prequel movie, “The Many Saints of Newark”: “I want to throw my hat in the ring for that.”

Related

He’s currently binging “Peaky Blinders” and says Turner has him hooked on — get ready for it — “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

“She’s obsessed with it,” Jonas said. “She’s been watching it from the beginning. The celebrity boxing match was the best.” (For non-“KUWTK” fans, Jonas is referring to a charity boxing match in 2009 in which Kim Kardashian West not only lost her fight, but she claimed to have gone home with a black eye.)

Meanwhile, the Fendi party filled up pretty quickly with a crowd that included Awkwafina; Haim; Kat Graham; models Presley Gerber, Miles Richie, and Larsen Thompson; and singer Jhené Aiko, with many having their photos taken inside a clear Plexiglas box.

Looking at the many red, white, and blue pieces of the collection, Jonas mused, “It looks like this could be a Fourth of July party. They could be good Olympic uniforms, too.”

A party was held simultaneously in New York City with guests including Ansel Elgort and Chloe Sevigny.

RELATED CONTENT:

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More TV

  • Sean Hannity

    Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity Prepare Programs for Streaming-Video Fox Nation

    Joe Jonas may be engaged to “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, but that doesn’t mean the JoBro will be popping up in the final season of the HBO fantasy drama. “I would have done it in a heartbeat, but unfortunately, it’s not going to happen,” Jonas told Variety on Tuesday night at the Fendi […]

  • Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

    TV Review: 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' on Netflix

    Joe Jonas may be engaged to “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, but that doesn’t mean the JoBro will be popping up in the final season of the HBO fantasy drama. “I would have done it in a heartbeat, but unfortunately, it’s not going to happen,” Jonas told Variety on Tuesday night at the Fendi […]

  • Property Brothers

    'Property Brothers' Scripted Comedy Series in Development at Fox

    Joe Jonas may be engaged to “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, but that doesn’t mean the JoBro will be popping up in the final season of the HBO fantasy drama. “I would have done it in a heartbeat, but unfortunately, it’s not going to happen,” Jonas told Variety on Tuesday night at the Fendi […]

  • Hollywood New Leaders TV

    Hollywood's New Leaders 2018: Television

    Joe Jonas may be engaged to “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, but that doesn’t mean the JoBro will be popping up in the final season of the HBO fantasy drama. “I would have done it in a heartbeat, but unfortunately, it’s not going to happen,” Jonas told Variety on Tuesday night at the Fendi […]

  • Making a Murderer BTS Netflix

    'Making a Murderer' Creators Make the Case for Season 2

    Joe Jonas may be engaged to “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, but that doesn’t mean the JoBro will be popping up in the final season of the HBO fantasy drama. “I would have done it in a heartbeat, but unfortunately, it’s not going to happen,” Jonas told Variety on Tuesday night at the Fendi […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad