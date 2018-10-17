‘Game of Thrones’: Will Joe Jonas Appear on Final Season With Fiancee Sophie Turner?

Joe Jonas may be engaged to “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, but that doesn’t mean the JoBro will be popping up in the final season of the HBO fantasy drama.

“I would have done it in a heartbeat, but unfortunately, it’s not going to happen,” Jonas told Variety on Tuesday night at the Fendi Mania party at the Fendi boutique in Beverly Hills, Calif. “That would have been amazing. I would have loved it.”

“GoT” wrapped Season 8 wrapped in July. No premiere date has been announced, but it’s expected to air sometime in the first half of 2019.

“I can’t wait for it to come back and I don’t want to know any spoilers,” Jonas said. “Sophie won’t tell me and she knows if she told me I would be so heartbroken because I’m such a big fan of the show. I’d be pissed.”

It’s been awhile since Jonas has acted, but said “the itch” is creeping back after watching his brother Nick Jonas’ acting career rev up. “It’s inspiring,” he said of his younger brother’s work, which includes the recent box office hit “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

Joe does have his eye on David Chase’s “Sopranos” prequel movie, “The Many Saints of Newark”: “I want to throw my hat in the ring for that.”

He’s currently binging “Peaky Blinders” and says Turner has him hooked on — get ready for it — “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

“She’s obsessed with it,” Jonas said. “She’s been watching it from the beginning. The celebrity boxing match was the best.” (For non-“KUWTK” fans, Jonas is referring to a charity boxing match in 2009 in which Kim Kardashian West not only lost her fight, but she claimed to have gone home with a black eye.)

Meanwhile, the Fendi party filled up pretty quickly with a crowd that included Awkwafina; Haim; Kat Graham; models Presley Gerber, Miles Richie, and Larsen Thompson; and singer Jhené Aiko, with many having their photos taken inside a clear Plexiglas box.

Looking at the many red, white, and blue pieces of the collection, Jonas mused, “It looks like this could be a Fourth of July party. They could be good Olympic uniforms, too.”

A party was held simultaneously in New York City with guests including Ansel Elgort and Chloe Sevigny.

