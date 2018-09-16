Emmys 2018: Tiffany Haddish, Constance Wu, Sterling K. Brown Party at ‘Variety’ and Women in Film Bash

Stars from across television spent the night celebrating one another’s achievements at the Variety and Women in Film’s annual Emmy nominee party at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood. The event honored people above and below the line, while also highlighting the recent achievements that women have made in regard to inclusivity in television.

“We’ve made some progress in women directing television for the first time, but a lot of the other statistics have not moved,” said Women in Hollywood executive director Kirsten Schaffer. “For those of you that have helped move the numbers, I want to thank you for all your work that you’ve done towards gender parity inclusivity.”

The stars of both “Queer Eye” and “Stranger Things” mingled as did Jeffrey Wright, Adina Porter, Caitlyn Jenner and Laverne Cox.

The packed crowd made getting around slightly difficult, but RuPaul had his own solution for dealing with the celebratory excitement. Stepping off to the side of the main sitting area, the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” host pulled out a giant black fan, complete with his name emblazoned across the front in big, pink print, to cool himself off before diving back into the frenzy.

Related Michael Che and Colin Jost Talk Bringing 'SNL' to the Emmys John Legend on Being an EGOT Winner and Wanting to Star in Another Live TV Musical

Partygoers also stopped by the Beauty Counter display, which offered lip stick swatches, swag bags and a more political activity. Stars like “Atlanta” writer Stefani Robinson, signed postcards addressed to senators in an effort to create stricter laws for the beauty industry. Guests wrote their names and their address on the cards, before finishing each one with a lipstick kiss.

Back outside, Australian pop star Troye Sivan was the star of the party. Guests everywhere stopped the musician for selfies before he took to the stage for a live performance. Sivan sang three songs from his latest album “Bloom,” including “My My My,” “Plum” and the album’s title track, which energized the crowd with colorful lyrics and a booming base.

Darren Criss, star of “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” was also a hot commodity on the party floor. Hordes of guests stopped to introduce themselves to the television star, including “Stranger Things” actor Gaten Matarazzo who posed for a picture with Criss after shaking hands and chatting.

Also seen at the bash were Tiffany Hadish, Sarah Silverman, Constance Wu, Lake Bell, Sarah Hyland, Sterling K. Brown, Shay Mitchell, Samira Wiley, Busy Philipps, Ann Dowd, Trevor Noah, Janet Mock, Alison Brie, Lucy Hale, Jenna Dewan, Carrie Brownstein, Nico Santos, Jenna Elfman, Louie Anderson, Tika Sumpter, Rumer Willis and Sophia Bush, among many others.

In between conversations, guests munched on endless hors d’oeuvres, including flatbread pizzas, meatballs and ricotta crackers, before grabbing drinks from one of the multitude of drink trays that circulated the party. Drink favorites included wine, margaritas and martinis, which were topped off by an edible foam Variety logo.