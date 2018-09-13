Emmys 2018: The Ultimate Party Guide

The 70th annual Emmy Awards are upon us. With just days to go until “Saturday Night Live’s” Colin Jost and Michael Che make their hosting debuts, television stars and insiders will be party-hopping for the rest of the week and through the weekend. Then after the awards are handed out, it’s off to the Governors Ball before heading to network parties happening downtown, in Hollywood, and in West Hollywood.

Without further ado, Variety gives you the ultimate Emmys party guide.

Thursday, Sept. 13

Writers Nominee Reception

Television Academy Wolf Theatre, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 14

Producers Nominee Reception

Montage Beverly Hills, 7 p.m.

Audi Celebrates the 70th Emmys

La Peer Hotel, 7 p.m.

The luxury car company takes over the hotel with guests including Kenya Barris, Chrissy Metz, Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Thandie Newton, Billy Eichner, Henry Golding, and Glen Powell. The new all-electric Audi e-tron will be on display.

WME

Waldorf Astoria’s Rooftop by JG, 8 p.m.

Paradigm

Home of agency CEO Sam Gores, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 15

WanderLuxxe Diversity Honoree Luncheon

Craigs, 12 p.m.

An afternoon honoring John Legend, Sarah Silverman, Karamo Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelly Jenrette, and Melvin Jackson Jr. The event partners include Variety and Heineken.

BAFTA Los Angeles + BBC America TV Party

Beverly Hilton, 2 p.m.

Thandie Newton, Allison Janney, Betty Gilpin, Daniel Bruhl, Tatiana Maslany, Sandra Oh, and Evan Rachel Wood are expected to attend.

Television Advocacy Awards

The Sofitel Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Hosted by Niecy Nash and benefiting The Creative Coalition with appearances by Debra Messing, Patricia Heaton, Bill Prady, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sela Ward, Laverne Cox, Jenna Dewan and Marjory Stoneman Douglas students.

Performers Nominee Reception

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 6:30 p.m.

UTA pre-Emmy Party

Home of Jay Sures, 7:30 p.m.

Variety and Women in Film’s Emmy TV Nominees Party

Cecconi’s, 8 p.m.

Alison Brie, Ricky Martin, Chrissy Metz, Kumail Nanjiani, Ilene Chaiken, Issa Rae, Sarah Paulson, and Jeffrey Wright are just some of the guests expected at the bash, sponsored by Cadillac and Heineken; Troye Sivan will perform.

Entertainment Weekly’s Pre-Emmy Party

Sunset Tower Hotel, 8:30 p.m.

Presented by L’Oréal Paris and sponsored by Fiji Water, DJ Michelle Pesce returns to provide the music.

Fourward/Luke Hemsworth Party for “Westworld”

Home of Will Ward, 10: 30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Expected guests Wood, Wright, Shannon Woodward, Newton, Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Jessica Biel, Matt Damon, Luke Bracey, Anthony Anderson, and Joel Kinnaman celebrate the hit HBO series.

Sunday, Sept. 16

ICM’s Primetime Emmy Brunch

Home of Chris Silbermann and Julia Franz, 11:30 a.m.

FX & Vanity Fair

Craft LA, 5 p.m.

The network, in partnership with Vanity Fair, hosts Penelope Cruz, Sarah Paulson, Ricky Martin, Keri Russell, Donald Glover, and more.

Los Angeles Confidential Emmys Celebration

Kimpton La Peer Hotel, 5 p.m.

Group publisher Chris Gialanella and editor-in-chief Spencer Beck celebrate the Fashion + Emmys issue with cover star Elisabeth Moss.

NBC Universal Television

Tower Bar, 6:30 p.m.

MPTF’s Annual Evening Before Party

Century Plaza, 8 p.m.

The 12th annual event benefits MPTF services for entertainment industry professionals in need of financial assistance. Carmelized Productions by Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo provide the menu.

Canada’s Emmy Celebration

Official Residence of Canada, 6 p.m – 8 p.m.

The guest list includes Canadian stars Tatiana Maslany, Thomas Middleditch, Amanda Brugel, Ellen Wong, and Sarah Goldberg, as well as nominated producers, directors, and sound editors.

Showtime’s Emmy Eve Celebration

Chateau Marmont, 6:30 p.m.

William H. Macy, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Mandy Patinkin will mix and mingle in the garden of the famed hotel.

Comedy Central Nominee Soiree

The Highlight Room, 9:30 p.m.

Guests from “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” “South Park,” and “Drunk History” will head up to the rooftop of the Dream Hotel.

Monday, Sept. 17

70th Annual Emmy Awards

Microsoft Theatre, 5 p.m.

The Lorne Michaels-produced telecast hosted by “Saturday Night Live’s” Colin Jost and Michael Che airs live on NBC.

Governors Ball

L.A. Live Event Deck, immediately following the Emmys ceremony.

The gala moves to the rooftop of the L.A. Live Event Deck for what is being dubbed “Emmys Under the Stars.” Instead of the traditional sit-down dinner, small plate stations will offer a menu of more than 35 items, including hot fried chicken sliders and grilled cheese. Dessert options include mini Mason jars of strawberry shortcake.

Fox Broadcasting, FX, 20th Century Fox TV, National Geographic Channel

Vibiana, 8 p.m.

HBO

The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center, 8:15 p.m.

Hulu

The NoMad Hotel, 8 p.m.

TNT & TBS

Dama, 8 p.m.

Amazon

Cecconi’s, 8:30 p.m.

Netflix

NeueHouse Hollywood, 8 p.m.