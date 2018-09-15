Emmys 2018: Inside All the Hottest Pre-Parties

Let the parties begin!

The Emmys parties, that is.

The 70th annual Emmys may not be until Monday, but the festivities began Friday night with stars and execs hopping from one party to the next.

Here, Variety is breaking it all down — who was where and what they were doing.

Make sure to keep checking back right here throughout the weekend for all the latest news about the hottest parties.

Friday, 9.14

WME

Waldorf-Astoria Hotel’s Rooftop by JG, Beverly Hills

Now it can be told.

Stephen Colbert’s freshly grown snowy beard is coming off soon. So said “Late Show” producer Chris Licht as he waited for a drink at WME’s pre-Emmy gathering.

“It’ll be gone after the Emmys,” Licht predicted. Colbert came back from his Labor Day hiatus with a layer of peach fuzz that he decided to keep until after the Emmy Awards just for kicks, Licht explained. Colbert joked the other night on the show that Alex Trebek of “Jeopardy,” who also recently added some facial hair to his look (dubbed the #TreBeard by Twitter fans) had stolen his look. (“My wife really hates it,” Colbert also admitted Friday night).

Balmy weather and a great view looking down Wilshire Boulevard made the rooftop a cozy spot for the kick off to an elongated Emmy weekend. The move of the ceremony to Monday this year — to make room on NBC’s gridiron for “Sunday Night Football” — means an extra full day of parties on Sunday before the main event. “It’s all about pacing,” said one attendee with a full schedule over the next 48 hours.

Ari Emanuel made his way through the crowd as Niecy Nash, who is currently shooting Ava DuVernay’s “Central Park Five” mini-series, hugged a fan who gushed that he was obsessed with her TNT drama series “Claws.”

Amazon’s Jen Salke, NBCUniversal’s Bonnie Hammer, “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris, AMC Networks’ Josh Sapan, HBO’s Casey Bloys, FX’s Nick Grad, Nat Geo’s Carolyn Bernstein, YouTube’s Susanne Daniels and showrunner Greg Daniels, Max Greenfield, LL Cool J and “This Is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia were among the boldface names making the rounds.

Most of all partygoers buzzed about the stunning downfall of Leslie Moonves and the pending union of Disney and 21st Century Fox. A number of those who will be affected by the move said there still wasn’t a whole lot of clarity about how the new hierarchy will shake out with the joining of ABC Studios, 20th Century Fox Television, Fox 21 Television Studios and more production assets. Some opined that Emmy weekend was a welcome distraction from the office drama.

It wouldn’t be a Hollywood party these days without an installation to provide a kind of digital party favor. Tracey Ullman shot four custom GIFs at the Bosch light station that was set up for custom shots. ABC Studios’ Patrick Moran stopped for a quick snap. So did “Broad City’s” Arturo Castro.

The menu included mini lobster sliders and French fries. A dessert station offered churros with strawberry and blueberry dipping sauces. Stickers on small bags of chocolate chip cookies assured guests that the bite size treats were — of course — “gluten, darty, nut, & soy free.”

Others spotted in the crowd that swelled after 9 p.m.: Hulu’s Craig Erwich, 20th TV’s Jonnie Davis, Sony Picture TV’s Chris Parnell, NBCU’s Bill McGoldrick, Paramount Network’s Keith Cox, MC’s David Madden and Susie Fitzgerald, ABC Studios’ Howard Davine, Amblin TV’s Darryl Frank, CBS’ Peter Golden, producers Warren Littlefield and Graham Littlefield and E!’s Adam Stotsky. –Cynthia Littleton