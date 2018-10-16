You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ellen Pompeo’s Advice to Young Women in Hollywood: ‘Don’t Take Any S—‘

By

Senior Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ellen Pompeo applauds the work that has been done in the year since #MeToo and Time’s Up was launched with the Harvey Weinstein exposes in the New York Times and the New Yorker.

“I think we’re making incremental progress,” the “Grey’s Anatomy” star told Variety at Monday night’s Elle Women in Hollywood event. “We still have a long way to go. Obviously, the appointment of [Brett] Kavanaugh was a huge punch in the gut, but women have never shied away from hard work before and I don’t think we intend to now.”

Pompeo was on hand to present the L’Oréal Paris Luminary Award to Shonda Rhimes.

“It’s incredible, this organization of this culture of women who is determined to come together, determined to fight together and determined to change the way our workplace looks for not only ourselves, but for all the women across the globe,” she said.

She didn’t name names, but Pompeo said there are more Harvey Weinsteins and Leslie Moonves still in power. “We still have a few that have to be knocked down,” Pompeo said. “Hopefully we’ll see that day sooner than later.”

As for young women starting out in Hollywood, Pompeo advised, “Be confident and don’t take any s—.”

How so?

“Hopefully, we’re paving the way and educating young women and making that easier for them,” Pompeo said. “But I guess you have a to be a bitch, right? Don’t be a afraid to be a bitch.”

RELATED CONTENT:

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide on How to Topple the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More TV

  • Programme Name: The Cry - TX:

    DRG Announces Additional Pre-Sales on Jenna Coleman-led ‘The Cry’

    Ellen Pompeo applauds the work that has been done in the year since #MeToo and Time’s Up was launched with the Harvey Weinstein exposes in the New York Times and the New Yorker. “I think we’re making incremental progress,” the “Grey’s Anatomy” star told Variety at Monday night’s Elle Women in Hollywood event. “We still […]

  • Dennis Hof

    Dennis Hof, Brothel Owner Featured in HBO's 'Cathouse,' Dies at 72

    Ellen Pompeo applauds the work that has been done in the year since #MeToo and Time’s Up was launched with the Harvey Weinstein exposes in the New York Times and the New Yorker. “I think we’re making incremental progress,” the “Grey’s Anatomy” star told Variety at Monday night’s Elle Women in Hollywood event. “We still […]

  • Ellen Pompeo poses at the 25th

    Ellen Pompeo's Advice to Young Women in Hollywood: 'Don't Take Any S---'

    Ellen Pompeo applauds the work that has been done in the year since #MeToo and Time’s Up was launched with the Harvey Weinstein exposes in the New York Times and the New Yorker. “I think we’re making incremental progress,” the “Grey’s Anatomy” star told Variety at Monday night’s Elle Women in Hollywood event. “We still […]

  • Fox Redeveloping Mary J. Blige-Produced Music

    Fox Redeveloping Mary J. Blige-Produced Music Drama Based on Famous Choreographer

    Ellen Pompeo applauds the work that has been done in the year since #MeToo and Time’s Up was launched with the Harvey Weinstein exposes in the New York Times and the New Yorker. “I think we’re making incremental progress,” the “Grey’s Anatomy” star told Variety at Monday night’s Elle Women in Hollywood event. “We still […]

  • Dawn Olmstead

    Dawn Olmstead Named President, UCP and Wilshire Studios

    Ellen Pompeo applauds the work that has been done in the year since #MeToo and Time’s Up was launched with the Harvey Weinstein exposes in the New York Times and the New Yorker. “I think we’re making incremental progress,” the “Grey’s Anatomy” star told Variety at Monday night’s Elle Women in Hollywood event. “We still […]

  • On-Location Filming Rises 3% in Los

    Los Angeles On-Location Filming Rises 3% in Third Quarter

    Ellen Pompeo applauds the work that has been done in the year since #MeToo and Time’s Up was launched with the Harvey Weinstein exposes in the New York Times and the New Yorker. “I think we’re making incremental progress,” the “Grey’s Anatomy” star told Variety at Monday night’s Elle Women in Hollywood event. “We still […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad