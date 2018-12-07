Dolly Parton Hopes to Perform ‘Dumplin” Song on the Golden Globes

Kacey Musgaves’ nomination for “Golden Hour” in the Album of the Year category gives the singer one of 2018’s most buzzed-about nominations. With a total of four nominations, including Musgraves would seem to be the Queen of Country, as far as the Grammys are concerned. But is she a queen without a country? Related Top [...]
As anyone reading this probably knows, the Grammy Awards, and Recording Academy chairman Neil Portnow in particular, received a firestorm of criticism in the months after this year’s ceremony due to the low female representation in the nominees, the winners and the show — and by extension the industry at large. Fueling the fire was [...]
After failing to appear at a scheduled court hearing on Monday and incurring a warning from the judge, Cardi B showed up in a New York courtroom Friday morning — at the same time she earned five Grammy nominations — for her arraignment over misdemeanor charges against her stemming from a fight in a New [...]
One of the ironies of the 2018 Grammy Awards was that even though it had the most racially diverse list of nominees (although not winners) in the show’s history, female artists were severely under-represented — not to mention in the winners and the show itself. The situation was enflamed by chairman Neil Portnow’s unfortunate post-show [...]
Every year, in the hours after the nominees for the Grammy Awards are announced, howls of outrage can be heard across the globe. “He/She was/They were robbed!” “Who is he/she/they?” “This is BS!” The ranks of the disgruntled are endless. Related Top TV Salaries Revealed Netflix’s Funa Maduka on Strategy for African, Arab Markets (EXCLUSIVE) [...]
Ellen DeGeneres has a new place to spin her favorite tunes: The talk-show host/comedian struck a content and promotion deal with Spotify, under which “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and the music-streaming service partnership will promote each other. Related Top TV Salaries Revealed Netflix’s Funa Maduka on Strategy for African, Arab Markets (EXCLUSIVE) It’s the first [...]
Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Brandi Carlile and hit producer Boi-1Da led the nominees list for the 2019 Grammy Awards, which were announced this morning. Lamar leads with 8, Drake follows with 7, and Carlile and Drake/Cardi B/Jay-Z & Beyonce producer Boi-1Da have six each. While three of those nominees are not surprising, singer-songwriter Carlile is a [...]