×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Christie Brinkley at 64: ‘I Think Women My Age Cannot Allow the Numbers to Define Them’

By

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All
Christie Brinkley32nd Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 04 Dec 2018
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Footwear News/R

Christie Brinkley may be turning 65 next year, but don’t you dare try to tell her what she should—or shouldn’t—wear.

“I think women my age cannot allow the numbers to define them. We need to constantly redefine the number,” Brinkley told Variety on Tuesday at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City. “So, having an opportunity like tonight to wear knee high boots and short shorts is wonderful. You know what, I am not going to allow anyone to tell me what to do.”

Brinkley and her daughters Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Alexa Ray Joel were honored at the event, dubbed “The Shoe Oscars,” as Style Influencers of the Year.

“It is so cool to be honored with my sister and my mom. It is so multi-generational. We have such different styles and we appreciate each other,” said Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 20. “I have the athletic running around style. And my mom is the classic, gorgeous and timeless American beauty. And, my sister is feminine and gothic. It is just great to compare it all.”

Christie Brinkley, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley-Cook 32nd Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards, New York, USA - 04 Dec 2018

The night was full of appreciation as Anna Wintour, Diane Von Furstenberg, Stuart Weitzman, Martha Stewart, Victor Cruz and La La Anthony presented awards.

Related

The Vogue editor-in-chief took time to recognize Designer of the Year, Tabitha Simmons, with a touching story about the start of her career in New York City.

“Tabitha, an adventurous and super stylish editor even then, would dance all night at various Manhattan hubs,” Wintour recalled. “She danced in a pair of ragged, white Victorian ice skates. She wore them like a pair of comfortable and practical biker boots. She only gave up on them when the blades feel off. No surprise Tabitha became an extraordinary shoe designer.”

The evening flowed with poignant acceptance speeches as guests watched the stage presentations over wine and cheese plates.

Other award winners included Rebecca Minkoff (Social Impact Award), Allbirds (Brand of the Year), the FILA Disruptor 2 (Shoe of the Year) Authentic Brands Group (Company of the Year), Amina Muaddi (Launch of the Year), Bruce Nordstrom (Lifetime Achievement Award), FFANY Shoes on Sale (Icon Award for Philanthropy), Chloe Gosselin (Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent Awards )Mike Amiri (Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent Awards), Diane Sullivan (Person of the Year), Kirby Jean-Raymond (Collaboration of the Years) and Marc FisherPeter Harris, and Pierre Hardy, all of whom were inducted into the Footwear News Achievement Awards Hall of Fame.

Anna Wintour and Tabitha Simmons 32nd Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 04 Dec 2018 Anna Wearing Chanel Same Outfit as catwalk model *9731905bk

More Scene

  • Christie Brinkley32nd Annual Footwear News Achievement

    Christie Brinkley at 64: 'I Think Women My Age Cannot Allow the Numbers to Define Them'

    Christie Brinkley may be turning 65 next year, but don’t you dare try to tell her what she should—or shouldn’t—wear. “I think women my age cannot allow the numbers to define them. We need to constantly redefine the number,” Brinkley told Variety on Tuesday at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City. “So, […]

  • Gerard Butler, Haim Saban and Cheryl

    Why Haim and Cheryl Saban's $50 Million Donation to Academy Museum Almost Didn't Happen

    Christie Brinkley may be turning 65 next year, but don’t you dare try to tell her what she should—or shouldn’t—wear. “I think women my age cannot allow the numbers to define them. We need to constantly redefine the number,” Brinkley told Variety on Tuesday at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City. “So, […]

  • Kevin Hart Great Outdoors

    Academy President John Bailey: Why Kevin Hart Is the Right Choice to Host the Oscars

    Christie Brinkley may be turning 65 next year, but don’t you dare try to tell her what she should—or shouldn’t—wear. “I think women my age cannot allow the numbers to define them. We need to constantly redefine the number,” Brinkley told Variety on Tuesday at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City. “So, […]

  • Issa Rae at Variety Hall of

    Brad Bird, Issa Rae Inducted Into Variety Hall of Fame

    Christie Brinkley may be turning 65 next year, but don’t you dare try to tell her what she should—or shouldn’t—wear. “I think women my age cannot allow the numbers to define them. We need to constantly redefine the number,” Brinkley told Variety on Tuesday at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City. “So, […]

  • R Kelly gun evacuation

    'Surviving R. Kelly' Documentary Screening Evacuated Over Gun Threat

    Christie Brinkley may be turning 65 next year, but don’t you dare try to tell her what she should—or shouldn’t—wear. “I think women my age cannot allow the numbers to define them. We need to constantly redefine the number,” Brinkley told Variety on Tuesday at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City. “So, […]

  • Amandla Stenberg2018 Equality Now's "Make Equality

    Amandla Stenberg, 'Handmaid's Tale' Author Margaret Atwood Honored By Equality Now

    Christie Brinkley may be turning 65 next year, but don’t you dare try to tell her what she should—or shouldn’t—wear. “I think women my age cannot allow the numbers to define them. We need to constantly redefine the number,” Brinkley told Variety on Tuesday at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City. “So, […]

  • Oprah Winfrey during a tribute to

    Oprah's Favorite Things 2018: The Best Gifts That Made the List

    Christie Brinkley may be turning 65 next year, but don’t you dare try to tell her what she should—or shouldn’t—wear. “I think women my age cannot allow the numbers to define them. We need to constantly redefine the number,” Brinkley told Variety on Tuesday at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City. “So, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad