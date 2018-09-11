‘Bridesmaids’ Sequel Not Happening, Says Director Paul Feig

It was anything but a simple affair at the premiere of a “A Simple Favor” on Monday at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

The evening was stylish and glamorous as the film’s stars Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding, and Jean Smart, as well as director Paul Feig, walked the red carpet.

“Paul Feig is one of the greatest comedy directors to ever live,” Lively told Variety. “When he asked me to do a thriller with him, I followed him because I knew in his hands, it would be something really special.”

And, Lively said it was the unique connection that she and several other actresses feel when it comes to working with the helmer.

The actress continued, “It is always fun to go from movie to movie and have it be a completely different experience. To me, I am still finding out what I am good at, so I always look for the best filmmakers possible and I follow them wherever they want to go.”

The same sentiment was felt by her co-star Kendrick, who learned to have a great time on the set in between some tense acts. “I was very grateful to have Blake as a partner in crime in this because she has a very dry sense of humor. It was just nice to be able to play an impossibly upbeat take, and then when the camera was off have sarcastic and inside jokes with her,” Kendrick said.

And, with scene after scene revolving around martinis, it was good to know she had a good drinking buddy as well. “There were no complaints from my end,” Kendrick said. “I think the day my character got really drunk in the movie, I might have had a couple of real sips just to get that feeling in your body.”

After the screening, guests crowd headed over to the newly minted Sony Hall for a quirky themed afterparty with burlesque dancers and sexy trapeze artists swinging from the ceiling.

The night also included a live performance by Cœur de Pirate’s Béatrice Martin, featuring her song that plays on the film’s soundtrack. Feig and his wife, Laurie, slow danced to the singer that started the celebration in swanky style.

The director, also known for his work on “Freaks and Geeks,” shot down the chances of a sequel to his universally acclaimed Oscar-nominated comedy, “Bridesmaids,” which starred Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph and Rose Byrne.

“I don’t know if there will be one honestly,” he said. “That movie worked so well because it was about a woman having a crisis in her life and fixing it. So you don’t want her to have another crisis.”