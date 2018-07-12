Bob Woodruff Foundation Acquires Veterans Org Got Your 6

The Bob Woodruff Foundation, one of the United States’ largest veterans support foundations, has acquired Got Your 6, a coalition which seeks to to empower veterans by uniting nonprofit, Hollywood and government partners.

“From the beginning, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has united the worlds of entertainment, media, and business to tell a compelling and personal story about supporting our veterans and military families who have been impacted by their service,” said Bob Woodruff Foundation Executive Director Anne Marie Doughtery. “Got Your 6 represented an incredible and timely opportunity to reignite those Hollywood and entertainment industry voices that have worked hard to improve the veteran narrative in our popular culture.

The acquisition comes in the midst of the foundation’s efforts to expand its reach and impact to the West Coast, most notably by hosting a Stand Up For Heroes fundraiser in San Francisco. Originating in New York City, the Stand Up For Heroes event is a stand-up comedy fundraiser that has previously featured performances from entertainers such as Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and Jerry Seinfeld.

“What we would like to do on the West Coast is to be a leader in sharing the current state of the veteran landscape and really help with a greater degree of awareness and understanding what are the challenges still facing the veteran community and the veteran families,” said Marshall Lauck, the foundations chief growth and marketing officer

Lauck said said the goal of the foundation was to assist post-9/11 veterans and their families during their recovery processes, be it psychological or physical. He said Got Your 6’s work in the entertainment industry was creating a national voice in popular culture for veterans.

“It really empowered veterans and all the incredible things they bring to their communities,” Lauck said. “Got Your 6 just felt like a great fit for the Bob Woodruff foundation, just extending our reach, adding and amplifying that voice we’ve given to the veteran community and the veteran families. It felt like the right time and the right alignment.”