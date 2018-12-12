Awkwafina and Laverne Cox Talk Diversity: ‘It’s Not Something That’s Hot This Year and Goes Away’

“’Crazy Rich Asians’ and ‘Black Panther’ are the two biggest movies of the year,” says Laverne Cox. “This is also the year of ‘Pose.’”

Cox believes Hollywood is doing a better job at supporting and promoting diversity, but the “Orange Is the New Black” star also says, “We can always do better. It’s the year of a lot of stories, voices and bodies we don’t often see on our TV screens and movie screens so that’s progress. Do we need more? Yes, because there are so many more stories. There are so many more folks who need to be seen and heard.”

Variety caught up with Cox and “Crazy Rich Asians” star Awkwafina on Wednesday morning after they announced the nominees for the 25th annual SAG Awards.

“Diversity is not a trend,” Awkwafina said. “It’s not something that’s hot this year and goes away. It has to be something that is here to stay and if we send the message out that these movies are being watched and there is a market for them and they’re appreciated then it should only continue.”

The comedian admits the “CRA” cast and crew could never have predicted how successful the film would become. The ensemble is up for a Golden Globe and SAG Award. “That was the most incredible thing about it because we had no idea what would come of it,” Awkwafina said.

The SAG Awards will air live on Jan. 27 on TBS and TNT.