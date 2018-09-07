‘Atypical’ Team on Bringing ‘More Voices From the Autism Community’ in Season 2

By
Malina Saval

Associate Editor, Features

Malina's Most Recent Stories

View All
Atypical cast crew
CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The second season of “Atypical,” which bows Sept. 7 on Netflix, features a number of actors on the autism spectrum in prominent recurring roles.

“We spent every day during post [production] on set asking what we can do better in season 2 to bring more voices from the autism community,” creator and executive producer Robia Rashid said at the Paley Fall Preview event in Los Angeles, Calif. Thursday.

The series, which revolves around Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist), an 18 year-old with autism spectrum disorder, has been critically touted for its realistic and unflinching portrayal of not only what it’s like to be a high functioning autistic high schooler, but how that experience affects the daily lives of family members and loved ones. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, about one out of every 68 children is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and, as a result, autism has become an increasingly hot-button topic of discussion in the media. That “Atypical” highlights the disorder in a way that’s tender, accurate and, best of all, funny, has not gone unnoticed by those in the autism community.

Related

But if “Atypical” faced any criticism, it was of the lack of actors on the spectrum featured on the series in the first season, so in the second season, some of these actors will play autistic characters as members of Sam’s peer group, while others were cast as neurotypical teenagers.

“Before season two, Robia and I sat down and we talked about what we were going to do, and she brought it up that there was the potential of this peer group and that they were going to hire all actors that were on the spectrum. And it was like, well, I thought I was going to coast a little bit this season and now that’s a whole new challenge,” Gilchrist admitted. “Some part of me felt like I’m playing them, not that they’re all the same, but it was a huge added pressure. I was so nervous, you can’t put into words how nervous I was, but it turned out to be so much fun.”

And producers didn’t want to just be more inclusive on-screen.

“[We’re] bringing in more female directors and female diversity and it was really important to keep doing that,” added executive producer Mary Rohlich.

That so many people in the autism community were anticipating “Atypical’s” return provided an extra layer of enthusiasm in shooting season 2, said Brigette Lundy-Paine, who plays Sam’s younger sister, Casey.

“People really relate to Casey because she can be so free, so I was excited to come back and continue her journey of this high school kid who was breaking all these rules,” she said. “Casey breaks rules before even I can decide to break rules. Also just the fact that we knew what our show meant and that we had spoken to so many people who had been affected by [autism] and wanted something more — we were coming back with a real purpose.”

While the show has not yet been picked up for a third season, Rashid hinted that, if it were to come back, there’d be new adventures in store for both Sam and his family members.

“Every year so far we’ve had a goal for [Sam] –love, independence — so it will be something different next year,” she said. “He will probably not be in high school. But also, I love telling high school stories and, luckily, we will have Casey there for a couple more years so we will be able to play with that. One thing that is just a gift to this show is that the characters are pretty rich and it feels like the stories we can tell with them never end.”

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More TV

  • Atypical cast crew

    'Atypical' Team on Bringing 'More Voices From the Autism Community' in Season 2

    The second season of “Atypical,” which bows Sept. 7 on Netflix, features a number of actors on the autism spectrum in prominent recurring roles. “We spent every day during post [production] on set asking what we can do better in season 2 to bring more voices from the autism community,” creator and executive producer Robia […]

  • Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn Bolt 'Project

    Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn Bolt 'Project Runway' for New Amazon Series

    The second season of “Atypical,” which bows Sept. 7 on Netflix, features a number of actors on the autism spectrum in prominent recurring roles. “We spent every day during post [production] on set asking what we can do better in season 2 to bring more voices from the autism community,” creator and executive producer Robia […]

  • Bobby Berk

    'Queer Eye' Star Bobby Berk: Season 3 Will Feature About 50/50 Male/Female Contestants

    The second season of “Atypical,” which bows Sept. 7 on Netflix, features a number of actors on the autism spectrum in prominent recurring roles. “We spent every day during post [production] on set asking what we can do better in season 2 to bring more voices from the autism community,” creator and executive producer Robia […]

  • John Lennon, Yoko Ono 'Imagine' Documentary

    John Lennon, Yoko Ono Documentary to Reveal the Untold Story of ‘Imagine’

    The second season of “Atypical,” which bows Sept. 7 on Netflix, features a number of actors on the autism spectrum in prominent recurring roles. “We spent every day during post [production] on set asking what we can do better in season 2 to bring more voices from the autism community,” creator and executive producer Robia […]

  • FremantleMedia Rebrands to Fremantle as Jennifer

    FremantleMedia Rebrands as Fremantle, With Jennifer Mullin Newly at the Helm

    The second season of “Atypical,” which bows Sept. 7 on Netflix, features a number of actors on the autism spectrum in prominent recurring roles. “We spent every day during post [production] on set asking what we can do better in season 2 to bring more voices from the autism community,” creator and executive producer Robia […]

  • Andrew Wallenstein and Tony Goncalves

    10 Takeaways From Variety's Entertainment and Tech Summit

    The second season of “Atypical,” which bows Sept. 7 on Netflix, features a number of actors on the autism spectrum in prominent recurring roles. “We spent every day during post [production] on set asking what we can do better in season 2 to bring more voices from the autism community,” creator and executive producer Robia […]

  • Emmys Emmy Awards Placeholder

    Governors Ball To Host Outdoor Rooftop Celebration for Emmys' 70th Year

    The second season of “Atypical,” which bows Sept. 7 on Netflix, features a number of actors on the autism spectrum in prominent recurring roles. “We spent every day during post [production] on set asking what we can do better in season 2 to bring more voices from the autism community,” creator and executive producer Robia […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad