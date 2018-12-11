Amy Poehler is Ready for a ‘Parks and Recreation’ Reunion: ‘I Have Six of Leslie’s Blazers In My Closet’

Amy Poehler is getting our hopes up.

The funny lady tells Variety that she’s ready for a “Parks and Recreation” reunion.

“I am technically available,” she said on Monday at Smart Girls’ 10th anniversary celebration dinner. “I’m available. I have like six of Leslie’s blazers in my closet so anytime.”

“Parks and Recreation” ran from 2009 to 2015 and starred Poehler as Leslie Knope, a parks department administrator in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. Poehler won a Golden Globe got her work on the series in 2014.

It sounds like timing for a reunion is dependent on co-creator Mike Schur. “Our king is busy doing his highly successful show, ‘The Good Place,’” Poehler said. “We really can’t jump without Mike. So when Mike is good and ready, I’m sure we’ll show up like good soldiers.”

As for Leslie’s storyline, Poehler hasn’t thought that far in advance. Maybe she’s “president of the moon,” she quipped.

Parks and Recreation cast also included Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, Aziz Ansari, Rob Lowe, Retta and Chris Pratt. Guests stars included Jon Hamm, Christie Brinkley, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, the late John McCain as well as then-First Lady Michelle and then-Vice Pres. Joe Biden.

—Reporting by Nicole Pajer