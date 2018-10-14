‘American Horror Story’ Star Cheyenne Jackson on Jessica Lange’s Return: ‘She’s the Queen’

Get ready for Jessica Lange‘s return to “American Horror Story.”

“Next week Jessica Lange comes back, and that was very exciting for all of us. People that weren’t even in the scenes were just dropping by and watching the master at work,” “AHS” actor Cheyenne Jackson told Variety at Saturday’s Point Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. “She’s the queen.”

Jackson, whose own character met a terrifying fate last week, also teased a “huge, amazing moment” in next week’s episode, which marks the return of Lange’s season one character as well as actress Sarah Paulson‘s “AHS” directorial debut. Jackson said he’s amazed by Paulson’s dedication to directing, which is very detail-oriented and involves making a large binder for each character she directs.

At Saturday’s Point Foundation event, Jackson presented “Will & Grace” star Eric McCormack with the Point Impact Award, in honor of the actor’s advocacy work within the LGBTQ community after playing one of the first openly gay characters on primetime television. The Point Foundation also honored “Pose” co-creator Steven Canals with the Point Horizon Award for his work highlighting transgender and queer people of color in his show.

The Point Foundation provides more than 90 scholarships to LGBTQ students pursuing higher education and boasts 300 alumni of its program, many of which were in attendance Saturday. It was to these audience members that McCormack directed much of his speech, calling upon the younger generation to help create a better future.

“You are the beautiful spirit in the line of fire, enduring the elements and coming out stronger and even more beautiful,” McCormack said during his speech. “Together, you are a fist, and you are going to lead the revolution in a loving, velvet glove.”

McCormack also spoke of the impact he’s seen following the debut of “Will & Grace” almost 20 years ago.

“For 20 years young people – gay, lesbian, trans, queer – have written to us or come up to us in the street and said your show made this just a little bit easier: ‘I could laugh with my mom. I could talk to my dad. I could know that I’m not alone. I am a beautiful human being; I have friends, and my future is bright,'” McCormack said. “And if a TV show can do that, then that’s what I was put here to do.”

Canals echoed McCormack during his own speech, sharing the story of his mother who pursued a college degree while raising a son and working a full time job as a kindergarten teacher. Canals went on to share some of the best advice he has learned during his life, which includes being introspective and recognizing one’s value.

“Each and everyone of us in this room is someone’s dream realized. So continue to soar to great heights, unfettered, and unapologetic,” Canals said. “Continue to sharpen your voice; in fact I think you should make it your weapon of choice.”

Also in attendance was “Crazy Rich Asians” star Nico Santos, who spoke alongside one of the Point Foundation student recipients later in the evening. Although he has yet to receive a call, Santos told Variety he is hoping to return in the sequel to “Crazy Rich Asians,” and that he wouldn’t say no to a third installment either.

In between speeches, the event also hosted a live auction and donation call, during which audience members could bid on extravagant trips such as VIP passes to Cirque de Soleil in Las Vegas or make a direct donation to help pay for the tuition of a Point Scholar student. Closing out the night was singer Leona Lewis, who electrified the crowd with a live performance of some of her biggest hits, including “Bleeding Love.”