Alfonso Cuarón Weighs In On Watching ‘Roma’ on the Big Screen Versus at Home on Netflix

“The complete experience of ‘Roma’ is unquestionably in a movie theater,” said director Alfonso Cuarón at the Monday night premiere of “Roma” at the Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles.

“Nevertheless, I think the experience of watching the film at home will have the same emotional impact,” he said of the largely autobiographical film which tells the true story of his childhood in Roma, Mexico with his nanny, Cleo, played by Yalitza Aparicio.

Marina de Tavira, who plays Cuarón‘s mother in the film, also weighed in on the benefits of seeing in theaters.

“I think the experience of seeing it on a big screen is incredible,” she said. “But still, the fact that it’s going to be on [Netflix], is going to make it go to every single corner of the world. So I think we have the best of both worlds.”

Art director Oscar Tello said at first he was on the fence about the film going to platform with Netflix. “That was something I was very reluctant [about],” he said. “It will not be the same experience, obviously…but however, the dramatic content of the movie is still there no matter if you see it on your cell phone.”

Producer Skip Lievsay disagrees. “You can’t get that at home,” he said of the full cinematic experience with high definition picture and Dolby sound. “It doesn’t exist on your phone. It doesn’t exist on your laptop.”

Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos recently said he believes that audiences will enjoy ‘Roma’ on their phones. “I love the theatrical experience and we’re not in conflict with anyone, I think we’re a complement to each other,” he told the crowd Thursday at Variety‘s annual Dealmakers breakfast at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills. “[‘Roma’] is awesome on the big screen, but most of the world does not have access to do that. What I want to do is connect people with movies they’re going to love. And they’re going to love ‘Roma.’ They’re going to love it on their phone, they’re going to love it on a huge big screen.”

Also waking the red carpet last night were “Scream Queens” star Diego Boneta and “How to Get Away with Murder” star Karla Souza.

“The story line of Cleo is something that I need to come and support because more movies need to have that perspective,” Souza said, highlighting the importance of Latinx representation. “In Mexico we’re still living in a very classist society. I had a great career because I’m white passing, so it’s very easy to get the romantic comedies and do all those things, [but] it’s so hard for people that look like Yalitza to do anything in my industry, so it’s so important that this movie gets the attention that it deserves for that reason.”