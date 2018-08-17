You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Affair’s’ Ruth Wilson Stays Mum on Controversial Exit

By
Brent Lang

Senior Film and Media Editor

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ruth Wilson
CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

The buzz at the New York premiere of “The Little Stranger” was all about the film’s star Ruth Wilson.

But the noise wasn’t just about the movie — questions surrounding her abrupt departure from Showtime’s “The Affair” continue to grow more pitched.

On the red carpet, Wilson only consented to being interviewed by a pool of reporters, with each journalist limited to asking her one question.

Just hours before, Showtime pushed back on speculation that Wilson asked to leave the show because she was paid less than her male co-stars.

“We can’t speak for Ruth, but heading into season four everyone agreed the character’s story had run its course,” the network said in a statement. “Ultimately, it felt like the most powerful creative decision would be to end Alison’s arc at the moment when she had finally achieved self-empowerment. The impact of her loss will be felt as the series concludes next season. We thank the many fans who embraced the character of Alison and especially thank Ruth for her indelible work over the past four seasons.”

Asked to comment on Showtime’s statement, Wilson only said, “I’m just not allowed to talk about it.” That’s a variation of a line she offered Thursday on “CBS This Morning” — a vague response that only intensified speculation that her exit from the series was an unhappy one.

Related

[Spoiler alert] On the show, Wilson’s character Alison is killed off. It wasn’t a fate that Wilson necessarily dreamed of for her on-screen alter-ego.

“I had no say on how the character’s arc was going to end or how she would die,” Wilson said.

Meanwhile, Wilson’s “Little Stranger” co-star Domhnall Gleeson jetted into New York City from the set of “Star Wars: Episode IX” — and he has the haircut to prove it.

“I’ve got my sideburns grown out again,” the actor, who plays the mini-mutton-chopped General Hux in the science-fiction fantasy, told Variety on Thursday. Gleeson flew to the Big Apple for one day from London, where he’s been shooting his role as the villainous First Order military leader. “Star Wars: Episode IX” finds “The Force Awakens'” J.J. Abrams back behind the camera after handing off directing duties on “The Last Jedi” to Rian Johnson.

“I loved working with J.J. before and now it’s great that he gets to come back and complete the trilogy,” Gleeson said. “You can look forward to J.J. doing what he does so well. It will be epic, but it will also be surprising.”

The Little Stranger” is a much more intimate affair than a sprawling “Star Wars” adventure, one that finds Gleeson playing Dr. Farady, a country physician who ingratiates himself with a bedraggled aristocratic family called the Ayres. As he draws closer to them, Farady gets increasingly obsessed with their estate, a crumbling mansion that may be haunted. Things take a turn for the Gothic.

Ruth Wilson, Lenny Abrahamson (Director) and Domhnall GleesonNew York Premiere of FOCUS FEATURES' 'THE LITTLE STRANGER', USA - 16 Aug 2018
CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

“I always remember being younger and being scared at night,” Gleeson said. “I don’t believe in ghosts and yet at a certain time of night, you hear things move about the house and you begin to believe.”

The film reunited Gleeson with director Lenny Abrahamson; the pair previously worked together on “Frank.” Abrahamson, fresh off his Oscar-winning triumph “Room,” said he was drawn to the movie because it defies easy categorization. It’s scary, but not explicitly supernatural, and it’s as interested in depicting the dangers of social castes as it is in spooking audiences.

“It’s not an obvious monster thriller,” Abrahamson said. Instead, he argues, the film has as much to do with Farady’s anxiety in being born into a lower-class family and his envy for the Ayres’ lineage.

“Any social order that creates a hierarchy of groups, where one group is considered to have greater value than another, is profoundly destructive, not just for the people at the bottom, but for those at the top,” Abrahamson said. “The film is about the destructive effect of inequality and prejudice.”

Popular on Variety

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

More Scene

  • Ruth Wilson

    'The Affair's' Ruth Wilson Stays Mum on Controversial Exit

    The buzz at the New York premiere of “The Little Stranger” was all about the film’s star Ruth Wilson. But the noise wasn’t just about the movie — questions surrounding her abrupt departure from Showtime’s “The Affair” continue to grow more pitched. On the red carpet, Wilson only consented to being interviewed by a pool […]

  • Samantha Barks, Andy Karl'Pretty Woman: The

    'Pretty Woman' Broadway Cast Recalls Performing for Julia Roberts

    The buzz at the New York premiere of “The Little Stranger” was all about the film’s star Ruth Wilson. But the noise wasn’t just about the movie — questions surrounding her abrupt departure from Showtime’s “The Affair” continue to grow more pitched. On the red carpet, Wilson only consented to being interviewed by a pool […]

  • Jeffrey Katzenberg Lew Wasserman

    Jeffrey Katzenberg Remembers Being Mentored by Lew Wasserman

    The buzz at the New York premiere of “The Little Stranger” was all about the film’s star Ruth Wilson. But the noise wasn’t just about the movie — questions surrounding her abrupt departure from Showtime’s “The Affair” continue to grow more pitched. On the red carpet, Wilson only consented to being interviewed by a pool […]

  • After Party premiere

    'After Party' Star and Rapper Kyle Wants All Hip-Hop Artists to Make Movies

    The buzz at the New York premiere of “The Little Stranger” was all about the film’s star Ruth Wilson. But the noise wasn’t just about the movie — questions surrounding her abrupt departure from Showtime’s “The Affair” continue to grow more pitched. On the red carpet, Wilson only consented to being interviewed by a pool […]

  • Rose Byrne, Kylie Minogue

    'Juliet, Naked' Premiere: Rose Byrne Recalls Kylie Minogue Obsession

    The buzz at the New York premiere of “The Little Stranger” was all about the film’s star Ruth Wilson. But the noise wasn’t just about the movie — questions surrounding her abrupt departure from Showtime’s “The Affair” continue to grow more pitched. On the red carpet, Wilson only consented to being interviewed by a pool […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad